Grayson Murray Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About the American
Discover more about PGA Tour professional Grayson Murray with some facts about his life and career in golf.
1. His full name is Grayson Colby Murray.
2. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and lives either there or Jupiter, Florida.
3. Murray was born on October 1, 1993 and went on to turn professional in 2015.
4. At the age of 15, Murray qualified for the 2009 U.S. Amateur.
5. Murray has said, if he wasn't a professional golfer, he would love to be a golf-course architect.
6. He attended three colleges - Wake Forest University, Arizona State University, and East Carolina University.
7. Murray's earliest golf memory was meeting Arnold Palmer when the former was nine years old.
8. He qualified for the 2013 US Open as a 19-year-old amateur but missed the cut.
9. Murray has three Korn Ferry Tour victories and one PGA Tour success - the 2017 Barbasol Championship. His only PGA Tour win arrived in just his 23rd start.
10. Murray said he would like to trade places with comedian Will Ferrell for a day so he could make everybody laugh.
11. Competing for Leesville Road High School as a young player, Murray won both a team and individual state title.
12. The lowest round of his PGA Tour career arrived at the 2023 Barbasol Championship when he carded a 63 during Saturday's action.
13. Murray supports charity, The First Tee of the Triangle, providing kids in his hometown the opportunity to learn the game.
14. His highest finish at a Major championship was T22 at the 2017 PGA Championship.
15. Murray won three straight Callaway Junior Championships during his youth career, starting in 2006.
16. As a 16-year-old, Murray won the Rex Hospital Junior Invitational to qualify for the Rex Hospital Open on the Web.com Tour. He ended up making the cut at the senior tournament thanks to a second round of 66.
17. His highest Official World Golf Ranking position was 85th at the culmination of the 2017 PGA Championship.
18. Murray has earned almost $4 million in prize money on the PGA Tour.
19. Murray recently got engaged to his girlfriend, but the pair appear to have chosen to keep her name a secret.
20. According to the PGA Tour website, he is six foot one (1.85m).
