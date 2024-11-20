Graham DeLaet Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro Turned Broadcaster

Graham DeLaet caught the eye as a college golfer before turning pro and collecting multiple wins on his way to a PGA Tour card, where he continued to impress.

Eventually, injuries cut short his career on the circuit, but he didn't rest on his laurels and has now turned his attention to a career in broadcasting.

Here are 15 things you may not know about the Canadian.

Graham DeLaet Facts

1. Graham DeLaet was born on 22 January 22 1982, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada.

2. He attended Boise State University, where he won 10 collegiate tournaments.

3. DeLaet turned professional in 2007.

4. His first professional win came in the 2008 Desjardins Montreal Open on the Canadian Tour.

5. After further victories on the Canadian Tour and the Sunshine Tour, he joined the PGA Tour in 2010.

6. Although he never won a PGA Tour event, he finished runner-up three times in his 186 appearances among 33 top-10 finishes.

7. He represented Canada in the 2013 Presidents Cup, where he had a 3–1–1 record.

Graham DeLaet played for the International Team at the 2013 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. DeLaet also competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finished 20th.

9. DeLaet’s best finish at a Major came with T7 at the 2017 PGA Championship.

10. He was inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame in 2018.

11. The same year, he earned his pilot’s license.

12. Persistent back injuries led to him retiring from professional golf in 2022.

13. He began his broadcasting career as an analyst for Canadian Sports Network TSN as an analyst and calling live golf for PGA Tour Live.

14. He has recently worked on the Golf Channel as an analyst, including at the 2024 PGA Tour event the Zozo Championship.

15. Graham is married to Ruby DeLaet. The pair met while he was attending Boise State University and she worked at a bank.

16. The couple launched the Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation in 2014 with a focus on improving children’s health and wellness.

17. He once described fishing to Golf Digest as his “favorite thing to do, especially fly fishing.”

18. He is also a huge hockey fan and played it before turning to golf. He supports Calgary Flames.

19. He captained the International Team at the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup. On X, he described the experience as “one of the most proud moments of my golf career.”

One of the most proud moments of my golf career was Captaining these fine 12 boys in the Jr President’s Cup the past two days. Fell short to a strong American team but the memories and friendships will last forever. @AJGAGolf ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/2lbtJkVVspSeptember 24, 2024

20. According to his X bio, “BBQ, fine wines, whisky and cigars make me happy.”

Graham DeLaet Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full name Graham Norman DeLaet Born 22 January 1982 - Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Turned pro 2007 Former tours Canadian Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour Professional wins 4 Highest OWGR 26th Best Major result T7 (2017 PGA Championship)

Graham DeLaet Career Wins