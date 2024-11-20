Graham DeLaet Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro Turned Broadcaster

Graham DeLaet had a successful career in the game, but after injuries took a toll, he has stepped into a broadcasting role in recent years - here are 20 facts about him

Graham DeLeat at the Sony Open in Hawaii
Graham DeLaet had a productive playing career before turning to broadcasting
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Graham DeLaet caught the eye as a college golfer before turning pro and collecting multiple wins on his way to a PGA Tour card, where he continued to impress.

Eventually, injuries cut short his career on the circuit, but he didn't rest on his laurels and has now turned his attention to a career in broadcasting.

Here are 15 things you may not know about the Canadian.

Graham DeLaet Facts

1. Graham DeLaet was born on 22 January 22 1982, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada.

2. He attended Boise State University, where he won 10 collegiate tournaments.

3. DeLaet turned professional in 2007.

4. His first professional win came in the 2008 Desjardins Montreal Open on the Canadian Tour.

5. After further victories on the Canadian Tour and the Sunshine Tour, he joined the PGA Tour in 2010.

6. Although he never won a PGA Tour event, he finished runner-up three times in his 186 appearances among 33 top-10 finishes.

7. He represented Canada in the 2013 Presidents Cup, where he had a 3–1–1 record.

Graham DeLaet takes a shot at the Presidents Cup

Graham DeLaet played for the International Team at the 2013 Presidents Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. DeLaet also competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finished 20th.

9. DeLaet’s best finish at a Major came with T7 at the 2017 PGA Championship.

10. He was inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame in 2018.

11. The same year, he earned his pilot’s license.

12. Persistent back injuries led to him retiring from professional golf in 2022.

13. He began his broadcasting career as an analyst for Canadian Sports Network TSN as an analyst and calling live golf for PGA Tour Live.

14. He has recently worked on the Golf Channel as an analyst, including at the 2024 PGA Tour event the Zozo Championship.

15. Graham is married to Ruby DeLaet. The pair met while he was attending Boise State University and she worked at a bank.

16. The couple launched the Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation in 2014 with a focus on improving children’s health and wellness.

17. He once described fishing to Golf Digest as his “favorite thing to do, especially fly fishing.”

18. He is also a huge hockey fan and played it before turning to golf. He supports Calgary Flames.

19. He captained the International Team at the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup. On X, he described the experience as “one of the most proud moments of my golf career.”

20. According to his X bio, “BBQ, fine wines, whisky and cigars make me happy.”

Graham DeLaet Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Full nameGraham Norman DeLaet
Born22 January 1982 - Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada
Height5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
Turned pro2007
Former toursCanadian Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour
Professional wins4
Highest OWGR26th
Best Major resultT7 (2017 PGA Championship)

Graham DeLaet Career Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventWinning Score
Canadian Tour2008 BMG Classic-11 (one shot)
Sunshine Tour2009 Desjardins Montreal Open-10 (playoff)
Canadian Tour2009 ATB Financial Classic-21 (four shots)
Canadian Tour2009 Canadian Tour Players Cup-8 (one shot)
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸