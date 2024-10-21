There’s a unique tournament on the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour this week, with the only trip to Japan in the season for the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club.

Unlike other FedEx Cup Fall events, the field is limited to 78 players, while there is not a cut at the tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.

The field is also stronger than we have seen so far in this phase of the season because eligibility is restricted to criteria including the top 60 in the current FedEx Cup standings.

Last year, Collin Morikawa added a significant high note to what had been a disappointing season by his standards with victory, which earned him prize money of $1.53m from the overall purse of $8.5m. There is an identical sum on offer this year, which is over double the money available in the next most lucrative men’s elite golf event this week, the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship.

The winner will receive the same amount as Morikawa in 2023, while the runner-up will claim $918,000. Meanwhile, even the player finishing 78th in last on the leaderboard is in line for a payout of $13,600.

Below is the prize money payout for the Zozo Championship.

Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $918,000 3rd $578,000 4th $408,000 5th $340,000 6th $306,000 7th $284,750 8th $263,500 9th $246,500 10th $229,500 11th $212,500 12th $195,500 13th $178,500 14th $161,500 15th $151,640 16th $142,460 17th $133,960 18th $125,460 19th $116,960 20th $108,460 21st $99,960 22nd $93,160 23rd $86,360 24th $79,560 25th $72,760 26th $65,960 27th $63,410 28th $60,860 29th $58,310 30th $55,760 31st $53,210 32nd $50,660 33rd $48,110 34th $45,985 35th $43,860 36th $41,735 37th $39,610 38th $37,910 39th $36,210 40th $34,510 41st $32,810 42nd $31,110 43rd $29,410 44th $27,710 45th $26,010 46th $24,310 47th $22,610 48th $21,250 49th $20,060 50th $19,380 51st $18,870 52nd $18,360 53rd $18,020 54th $17,680 55th $17,510 56th $17,340 57th $17,170 58th $17,000 59th $16,830 60th $16,660 61st $16,490 62nd $16,320 63rd $16,150 64th $15,980 65th $15,810 66th $15,640 67th $15,470 68th $15,300 69th $15,130 70th $14,960 71st $14,790 72nd $14,620 73rd $14,450 74th $14,280 75th $14,110 76th $13,940 77th $13,770 78th $13,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Zozo Championship?

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the title in 2021, is one of the 78-player field (Image credit: Getty Images)

American Major winners headline a strong field at the event, including defending champion Collin Morikawa. He beat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six shots a year ago and will be hoping for a similarly dominant performance this week.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is joined by World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year’s four Majors, while another big names in the field is 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is playing in his homeland and looking for his second Zozo Championship title.

Two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas also appears, along with other big names including Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Nick Taylor and Will Zalatoris.

Where Is The Zozo Championship? The event takes place at Narashino Country Club, which will host this year for the fifth time in the event's six editions. The one time the event wasn't hosted at the venue came in 2020, when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in California because of the Covid-19 pandemic.