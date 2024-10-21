Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Some of the world's best players compete for an eye-catching prize money payout in the limited-field, no-cut event in Japan

Collin Morikawa celebrates winning the Zozo Championship
Collin Morikawa won the event a year ago
Mike Hall
By
published

There’s a unique tournament on the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour this week, with the only trip to Japan in the season for the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club.

Unlike other FedEx Cup Fall events, the field is limited to 78 players, while there is not a cut at the tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.

The field is also stronger than we have seen so far in this phase of the season because eligibility is restricted to criteria including the top 60 in the current FedEx Cup standings.

Last year, Collin Morikawa added a significant high note to what had been a disappointing season by his standards with victory, which earned him prize money of $1.53m from the overall purse of $8.5m. There is an identical sum on offer this year, which is over double the money available in the next most lucrative men’s elite golf event this week, the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship.

The winner will receive the same amount as Morikawa in 2023, while the runner-up will claim $918,000. Meanwhile, even the player finishing 78th in last on the leaderboard is in line for a payout of $13,600.

Below is the prize money payout for the Zozo Championship.

Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,530,000
2nd$918,000
3rd$578,000
4th$408,000
5th$340,000
6th$306,000
7th$284,750
8th$263,500
9th$246,500
10th$229,500
11th$212,500
12th$195,500
13th$178,500
14th$161,500
15th$151,640
16th$142,460
17th$133,960
18th$125,460
19th$116,960
20th$108,460
21st$99,960
22nd$93,160
23rd$86,360
24th$79,560
25th$72,760
26th$65,960
27th$63,410
28th$60,860
29th$58,310
30th$55,760
31st$53,210
32nd$50,660
33rd$48,110
34th$45,985
35th$43,860
36th$41,735
37th$39,610
38th$37,910
39th$36,210
40th$34,510
41st$32,810
42nd$31,110
43rd$29,410
44th$27,710
45th$26,010
46th$24,310
47th$22,610
48th$21,250
49th$20,060
50th$19,380
51st$18,870
52nd$18,360
53rd$18,020
54th$17,680
55th$17,510
56th$17,340
57th$17,170
58th$17,000
59th$16,830
60th$16,660
61st$16,490
62nd$16,320
63rd$16,150
64th$15,980
65th$15,810
66th$15,640
67th$15,470
68th$15,300
69th$15,130
70th$14,960
71st$14,790
72nd$14,620
73rd$14,450
74th$14,280
75th$14,110
76th$13,940
77th$13,770
78th$13,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Zozo Championship?

Hideki Matsuyama with the trophy after his Zozo Championship victory

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the title in 2021, is one of the 78-player field

American Major winners headline a strong field at the event, including defending champion Collin Morikawa. He beat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six shots a year ago and will be hoping for a similarly dominant performance this week.

He is joined by World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year’s four Majors, while another big names in the field is 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is playing in his homeland and looking for his second Zozo Championship title.

Two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas also appears, along with other big names including Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Nick Taylor and Will Zalatoris.

Where Is The Zozo Championship?

The event takes place at Narashino Country Club, which will host this year for the fifth time in the event's six editions. The one time the event wasn't hosted at the venue came in 2020, when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in California because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How Big Is The Field At The Zozo Championship?

Unlike the other events in the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season, there is a limited field in the Zozo Championship, with just 78 competing. It is also a no-cut tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.

