Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players compete for an eye-catching prize money payout in the limited-field, no-cut event in Japan
There’s a unique tournament on the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour this week, with the only trip to Japan in the season for the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club.
Unlike other FedEx Cup Fall events, the field is limited to 78 players, while there is not a cut at the tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.
The field is also stronger than we have seen so far in this phase of the season because eligibility is restricted to criteria including the top 60 in the current FedEx Cup standings.
Last year, Collin Morikawa added a significant high note to what had been a disappointing season by his standards with victory, which earned him prize money of $1.53m from the overall purse of $8.5m. There is an identical sum on offer this year, which is over double the money available in the next most lucrative men’s elite golf event this week, the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship.
The winner will receive the same amount as Morikawa in 2023, while the runner-up will claim $918,000. Meanwhile, even the player finishing 78th in last on the leaderboard is in line for a payout of $13,600.
Below is the prize money payout for the Zozo Championship.
Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$918,000
|3rd
|$578,000
|4th
|$408,000
|5th
|$340,000
|6th
|$306,000
|7th
|$284,750
|8th
|$263,500
|9th
|$246,500
|10th
|$229,500
|11th
|$212,500
|12th
|$195,500
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,500
|15th
|$151,640
|16th
|$142,460
|17th
|$133,960
|18th
|$125,460
|19th
|$116,960
|20th
|$108,460
|21st
|$99,960
|22nd
|$93,160
|23rd
|$86,360
|24th
|$79,560
|25th
|$72,760
|26th
|$65,960
|27th
|$63,410
|28th
|$60,860
|29th
|$58,310
|30th
|$55,760
|31st
|$53,210
|32nd
|$50,660
|33rd
|$48,110
|34th
|$45,985
|35th
|$43,860
|36th
|$41,735
|37th
|$39,610
|38th
|$37,910
|39th
|$36,210
|40th
|$34,510
|41st
|$32,810
|42nd
|$31,110
|43rd
|$29,410
|44th
|$27,710
|45th
|$26,010
|46th
|$24,310
|47th
|$22,610
|48th
|$21,250
|49th
|$20,060
|50th
|$19,380
|51st
|$18,870
|52nd
|$18,360
|53rd
|$18,020
|54th
|$17,680
|55th
|$17,510
|56th
|$17,340
|57th
|$17,170
|58th
|$17,000
|59th
|$16,830
|60th
|$16,660
|61st
|$16,490
|62nd
|$16,320
|63rd
|$16,150
|64th
|$15,980
|65th
|$15,810
|66th
|$15,640
|67th
|$15,470
|68th
|$15,300
|69th
|$15,130
|70th
|$14,960
|71st
|$14,790
|72nd
|$14,620
|73rd
|$14,450
|74th
|$14,280
|75th
|$14,110
|76th
|$13,940
|77th
|$13,770
|78th
|$13,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Zozo Championship?
American Major winners headline a strong field at the event, including defending champion Collin Morikawa. He beat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six shots a year ago and will be hoping for a similarly dominant performance this week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He is joined by World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year’s four Majors, while another big names in the field is 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is playing in his homeland and looking for his second Zozo Championship title.
Two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas also appears, along with other big names including Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Nick Taylor and Will Zalatoris.
Where Is The Zozo Championship?
The event takes place at Narashino Country Club, which will host this year for the fifth time in the event's six editions. The one time the event wasn't hosted at the venue came in 2020, when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in California because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
How Big Is The Field At The Zozo Championship?
Unlike the other events in the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season, there is a limited field in the Zozo Championship, with just 78 competing. It is also a no-cut tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim is one of the big names playing in his homeland as the last DP World Tour event before the season-closing Playoffs comes from South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
TGL Ticket Details Released Ahead Of Inaugural Season (And They're More Expensive Than A Major)
Fans can register for early access to tickets to attend Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-infused golf competition
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim is one of the big names playing in his homeland as the last DP World Tour event before the season-closing Playoffs comes from South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
American Major Winners Headline Strong Field In This Week's Unique FedEx Cup Fall Event
Xander Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
JT Poston Holds Off Late Doug Ghim Challenge To Claim Third PGA Tour Title At Shriners Children’s Open
The American beat Doug Ghim by one shot at TPC Summerlin as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory since the 2022 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour University Frontrunners Grouped Together At College Golf Event
Brendan Valdes, David Ford and Jose Luis Ballester were grouped together for the first round of the Williams Cup as the battle for a PGA Tour card intensifies
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings
A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
After a lengthy delay, due to 50mph winds, the Shriners Children's Open saw chaos, with one example being Joseph Bramlett who five-putted from 10-feet
By Matt Cradock Published