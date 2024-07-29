How Long Has Golf Been In The Olympics For?

After a 112-year absence, golf is now in its third straight Games, and it’s scheduled for a fourth consecutive appearance in Los Angeles in four years’ time.

Golf was previously a part of the Olympics in 1900 and 1904, but it had been out of the mix for more than a century before making its return for the Rio Games in 2016.

In 1900, 10 players wearing the colors of the United States and France played a mere nine holes, and 22-year-old American Margaret Abbott emerged to claim the gold medal.

Abbott, competing in a long skirt and hat, shot a 47 to win, while her mother Mary finished with a 65, tying for seventh place.

Two other Americans, Polly Whittier and Daria Pratt, came in second and third place, respectively.

Four years later, Canada’s George Lyon got the better of 75 golfers to claim the gold at the St Louis Games after playing five straight days of 36-hole matchplay competition.

And that was golf done as an Olympic sport for a very long time.

Then, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted back in 2009 to bring back men’s and women’s golf for the 2016 and 2020 Summer Games.

The then IOC President Jacques Rogge said that golf would “absolutely” bring a new level of excellence to the Olympics.

Golf has remained an Olympic sport for the Games in Paris, and earlier this month the International Golf Federation announced with Los Angeles Olympic organizers that Riviera Country Club would host the golf competition in 2028.

It means golf be played at the Los Angeles Olympic Games for the fourth successive time.

South Korea's Inbee Park takes gold at the 2016 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only question mark surrounding the tournament four years from now seems to be whether a mixed event will also be played.

An event for men and women is being discussed, and it sounds as though this will be played in addition to the usual individual men’s and women’s individual strokeplay contests.

Justin Rose and Inbee Park won the first gold medals on golf's Olympic return in Rio, while after winning in Tokyo last time out America’s Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda head to Paris as defending champions.