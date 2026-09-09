US Captain Jim Furyk Implements 'New' Shorter Ryder Cup Qualification Criteria

The PGA of America has announced a new selection process for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

The match, which will be played at Adare Manor in Ireland, will see the US attempt to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2021 at Whistling Straits.

The new system will see points awarded to US players across 31 events from The American Express in January to the BMW Championship in August.

The United States has announced selection criteria for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. 🏆#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/Am9BqhvC1nSeptember 9, 2026

That's considerably shorter than the qualifying period for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black, which lasted around 17 months, running from the 2024 Players Championship to the 2025 BMW Championship.

In that qualifying period, players were awarded a point for every $1,000 earned at The Players Championship and the Majors in 2024.

In 2025, non-major PGA Tour events were added, with players again winning a point for every $1,000 earned. For the Majors, that was increased to 1.5 points per 1,000 earned.

The new system is considerably different to the one used for 2025, with points no longer linked to prize money earned.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, players will earn points based on their finishing positions across the 31 qualifying events.

Major winners will receive 3,000 points, compared with 2,850 for winning The Players Championship, 2,250 for Signature Events and FedExCup Playoff tournaments, and 1,500 for regular full-field PGA Tour events.

Every player who makes the cut will be awarded a percentage of the total number of points.

Captain Jim Furyk believes the new criteria will provide a more efficient way of identifying the best players for the task.

He said: “I have worked diligently with our team and am pleased to implement a new qualifying process for the 2027 US Ryder Cup Team

“We possess an exceptional mix of veterans and rising stars, and this system will help us identify the strongest players in September 2027.

“As I have said from the outset, this role was very appealing to me because I love the passion, camaraderie and deep sense of brotherhood among this group of American players.

"I am excited for qualification to begin in January and to watch them compete at the highest level for a spot on our team.”

At the end of the qualifying process, the top six eligible players on the US Ryder Cup points list will qualify automatically for the team, with six captain’s picks to come in the week of August 30th.

As well as being the defeated team at both the 2023 and 2025 Ryder Cup since its last win five years ago, the US hasn't had success in Europe since the 1993 match at The Belfry in England.

Furyk will be hoping that the new system goes some way to helping him end that run 12 months from now.