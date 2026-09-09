Mel Reid Shuts Down 'False Story' After Charley Hull Mix Up
Europe vice-captain Mel Reid was quick to shut down reports on why Charley Hull was late for her practice tee time at the Solheim Cup
Team Europe vice-captain Mel Reid was quick to shut down any hint of a "false story" surrounding Charley Hull being late for her tee time during Solheim Cup practice.
Hull was captured on TV cameras turning up a few minutes later then her practice group, and having to catch them up as they prepare to face Team USA at Bernadus Golf Club in the Netherlands.
A social media clip on Sky Sports showed Hull joking with fans around the tee box and apparently blaming "drinks" the previous evening for being late - though she was clearly pointing at caddie Adam Woodward as the culprit.
A caption on the post, which was late deleted, read: "We had drinks last night! Charley Hull reveals the reason for her late arrival to the first tee."
As happens with social media, the clip garnered plenty of responses on Europe's star and most experienced player this week at the Solheim Cup - and prompted Reid to quickly shut it down and put the record straight.
Reid stated that in fact it was partly her fault Hull was late for not dragging her off the driving range quicker, while she insisted the Hull was not only not a drinker but was the first one to bed the previous evening.
“It is a completely false story,” said Reid. “Charley Hull was the first one to bed last night at eight o’clock and the first one on the bus this morning. She doesn’t even drink. So that is a completely false story that has been misquoted.
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“She was late to the tee because I was responsible for her so I will take a little bit of responsibility for that. She just thought her tee time was a little bit later and trying to drag Charley Hull off the range is a feat in any tournament, especially a Solheim Cup.”
Reporters in the media room hadn't seen the social media clip at this point, but Reid said she wanted to clear up the "false story" before it gathered pace.
“I kind of want to shut this down before people start talking about it," Reid added. "She was literally late because one, I couldn’t drag her off the range and two, she thought her tee time was five minutes later.”
So, then, nothing really to see here but the almost story shows just what a headline maker Hull is, as one of the biggest names in women's golf.
Hull is so popular in part because she is her own person, she does things her way and speaks her own mind - and her personality is very much reflected in her swashbuckling style of golf.
And European captain Anna Nordqvist wouldn't have her any other way, as she also explained her side of the first tee non-story on Hull.
“It has been really nice to see how much Charley has started to embrace the whole Solheim Cup atmosphere,” said Nordqvist.
“It is nice to see how excited she is. I flew in on Saturday, some of the girls flew in on Sunday. For Charley, we decided she was going to be better off preparing at home in England so she flew in last night.
“I was on the 1st tee this morning, I told the other three girls to go. It takes a good five or 10 minutes to get out there so I told them Charley would just catch up because we knew she was on her way.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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