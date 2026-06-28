Eugenio Chacarra WITB 2026: Open d'Italia Winning Clubs
Check out what's in the bag of Chacarra, who has claimed back-to-back victories at the Open d'Italia and KLM Open
Eugenio Chacarra is enjoying a fine run of form in 2026, with the Spaniard securing back-to-back victories at the Open d'Italia and KLM Open.
Moving closer to earning a PGA Tour card, the former LIV Golfer secured a five shot win in Italy thanks to a seven-under 64, with the equipment-free agent earning the victory with a mixed bag of clubs.
In terms of woods, Chacarra used a Titleist GTS2 driver and a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood.
Both these clubs were introduced recently, with the GTS2 featuring an 8° head and a Project X Titan Black 60 X shaft. His 3-wood, meanwhile, is set at 15° and possesses a Project X Titan Black X shaft, but an 80-gram version.
Unlike other professionals, Chacarra uses a TaylorMade P770 3-iron, which acts as a utility iron.
Released in 2025, it has been a regular feature in the DP World Tour winner's bag for a number of years and has a Project X LZ shaft, which weighs 125-grams and is extra-stiff.
Iron-wise, the TaylorMade P770 features again, but this time it's not the 2025 model, instead being the 2023 model.
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A 4-iron P770 is present, while the P7MC features from 5-iron to 9-iron, with both models among the best TaylorMade irons money can buy.
Once again, Project X LZ 125 X shafts are present, while the lighter 120-gram LZ shafts feature in the wedges, which are the Titleist Vokey SM10.
Although they're the model prior to the Vokey SM11, they've been in-play for some time and are a 42°, 48°, 53° and 61° configuration.
The final club in Chacarra's bag is the putter, specifically the PXG Apache Battle Ready II, which is in a broom handle configuration.
Making the move to the PXG recently, Chacarra had been using the Tad Moore MEM putter, a prototype model built specifically to his specs.
Golf ball-wise, you'll find a Titleist Pro V1, but not the most recent model, as Chacarra uses a 2019 Pro V1.
Eugenio Chacarra WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GTS2 (8°)
Project X Titan Black 60 X
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade Qi4D (15°)
Project X Titan Black 80 X
Utility Iron
TaylorMade P770 (19°)
Project X LZ 125 X
Irons
TaylorMade P770 (4)
TaylorMade P7MC (5-9)
Project X LZ 125 X
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (42°, 48° 53°, 61°)
Project X LZ 120 X
Putter
PXG Apache Battle Ready II
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Apparel
Eastside Golf
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Glove
Titleist
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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