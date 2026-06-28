Eugenio Chacarra WITB 2026: Open d'Italia Winning Clubs

Eugenio Chacarra is enjoying a fine run of form in 2026, with the Spaniard securing back-to-back victories at the Open d'Italia and KLM Open.

Moving closer to earning a PGA Tour card, the former LIV Golfer secured a five shot win in Italy thanks to a seven-under 64, with the equipment-free agent earning the victory with a mixed bag of clubs.

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In terms of woods, Chacarra used a Titleist GTS2 driver and a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood.

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Both these clubs were introduced recently, with the GTS2 featuring an 8° head and a Project X Titan Black 60 X shaft. His 3-wood, meanwhile, is set at 15° and possesses a Project X Titan Black X shaft, but an 80-gram version.

Unlike other professionals, Chacarra uses a TaylorMade P770 3-iron, which acts as a utility iron.

Released in 2025, it has been a regular feature in the DP World Tour winner's bag for a number of years and has a Project X LZ shaft, which weighs 125-grams and is extra-stiff.

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Iron-wise, the TaylorMade P770 features again, but this time it's not the 2025 model, instead being the 2023 model.

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A 4-iron P770 is present, while the P7MC features from 5-iron to 9-iron, with both models among the best TaylorMade irons money can buy.

Once again, Project X LZ 125 X shafts are present, while the lighter 120-gram LZ shafts feature in the wedges, which are the Titleist Vokey SM10.

Although they're the model prior to the Vokey SM11, they've been in-play for some time and are a 42°, 48°, 53° and 61° configuration.

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The final club in Chacarra's bag is the putter, specifically the PXG Apache Battle Ready II, which is in a broom handle configuration.

Making the move to the PXG recently, Chacarra had been using the Tad Moore MEM putter, a prototype model built specifically to his specs.

Golf ball-wise, you'll find a Titleist Pro V1, but not the most recent model, as Chacarra uses a 2019 Pro V1.

Eugenio Chacarra WITB: Full Specs