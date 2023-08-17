What Handicap Are LPGA Tour Players?
Do professional golfers ever keep a handicap and, if so, what do they play off?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It’s an interesting discussion, one that plenty of club golfers will have had at some point – what would the world’s best professional golfers play off? ‘Would’ is the key word, because in professional golf there is no handicap system; no shots are given, the best gross score wins.
Some professional players do keep a handicap at their home clubs; they’re not official, because of their professional status, but it allows them to retain a record and gives them a guide of how many shots they need to give should they ever have a match against an amateur, perhaps a game against a friend.
Tour professionals are often asked what their handicap was before they turned professional, and some are surprising. Not every golfer reaches +4 or better before turning professional. Many a player will make decision to turn professional long before getting to that level.
Of course, this doesn't mean they immediately become Tour professionals – there's a big difference between a professional and a Tour professional.
The best ever recorded handicap in Europe?That'd be Esther Henseleit at +7.1 😲 pic.twitter.com/Q5ybgSWWSlJune 6, 2019
Some players are happy to remain amateur players and witness their handicaps come tumbling down before giving up their amateur status. Germany's Esther Henseleit, for example, had the lowest recorded handicap in Europe, +7.1, before turning professional in 2019.
Based on this, we can safely assume that the likes of LPGA Tour stars Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and 2023 AIG Women’s Open champion, Lilia Vu, would have had a handicap around the same number.
The handicaps belonging to the best female amateurs in the world also reveal a lot about the standard we’re talking about, and gives you an idea of what kind of handicap LPGA Tour professionals females might have.
For example, Lottie Woad (Farnham Golf Club), the number 15 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), is off +6.5, and Charlotte Heath (Huddersfield Golf Club), ranked number nine in the WAGR, is off +5.8.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Cameron Smith?
What was Cam Smith’s signing fee to join LIV Golf and how much has he made in winnings?
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Senator Challenges PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan Over Refusal To Testify On PGA Tour/PIF Deal
Senator Blumenthal has challenged the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund over his refusal to testify about the PGA Tour/PIF link up
By Michael Weston Published
-
10 Ways To Spark More Joy Into Your Golf Game
Golf is a frustrating game, but don't let it get on top of you. Here are some tips to help bring you continual enjoyment
By Emma Booth Published
-
Will The AIG Women's Open Get The Spotlight It Deserves?
As players tee up for the final Major of the year, the AIG Women's Open presents a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and showcase women's golf
By Alison Root Published
-
Do Players Get Paid For Playing In The Solheim Cup?
The 18th edition of the women's team event between Europe and USA will take place in Andalucia, Spain
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Created The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most important competitions in the world of women's golf, and here is the history behind its creation
By Alison Root Published
-
What It’s Like For A Beginner Golfer To Play In The Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am...
Beth Roberts (@bethsgolf on IG and TikTok) took up the challenge to play in the Pro-Am for one of the highest profile events in golf. How did she get on?
By Beth Roberts Published
-
Walton Heath Presents A Mix Of Old And New For The AIG Women’s Open
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins provides an insight into what players can expect on the finishing straight
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Walton Heath AIG Women's Open Hole By Hole Guide
Golf Monthly Top 50 coach and Club Professional at Walton Heath, Joanne Taylor, offers this hole by hole guide to the AIG Women's Open course
By Jo Taylor Published
-
Who Have Been The AIG Women’s Open Past Low Amateur Winners?
We take a look at the auspicious list of names among the past champions of the low amateur title
By Carly Frost Published