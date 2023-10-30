DP World Tour Regular Season Winners And Losers: Some Realise American Dream While Others Face Lost-Card Pain

Sami Valimaki claimed the final regular DP-World-Tour-season title via a playoff at the Qatar Masters - his second of a relatively short career - leaving beaten challenger Jorge Campillo with the small consolation of almost 400,000 euros and a dozen jumps up to 12th place in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

While only one player can lift the trophy on any given week, the final point-scoring event of 2023 saw plenty of other names either celebrating or being commiserated following a 43-tournament season which may have changed their lives.

The top-116 players will be guaranteed DP World Tour privileges in 2024, while - barring any exemptions - the overwhelming majority of those below the dotted line will be relying on sponsor invites or other Tours to make their livelihoods next year.

At the end of a week where several players took the chance to extend their season or possibly even their careers while others let an opportunity slip away, we’ll guide you through some of the key winners and losers from the final regular DP World Tour event of the campaign.

Sami Valimaki

Prior to Sunday’s final round, Valimaki admitted he had one “goal” on his mind, and that was to win the Qatar Masters in order to all but lock up a potentially lucrative PGA Tour card. Well, the man born in Nokia, Finland completed his aim in sensational style - coming from behind to snatch the lead late on before ultimately triumphing over Campillo via extra holes.

He is now seventh in the Race To Dubai Rankings and should be able to start planning for life in America. The former European Tour’s Rookie Of The Year (2020) scooped over 600,000 euros for his week’s work while placing a second DP World Tour title in his trophy case - adding to the 2020 Oman Open prize.

Scott Jamieson

One of those who was playing for not just the tournament prize this week, but also their DP World Tour card for next season, Jamieson turned in arguably the performance of the entire event. Hovering just outside the nerve-shredding 116th-place cut-off in 119th, Jamieson needed a big week - and boy, did he get one.

Having shot seven-under to firstly make the cut, the 13-year Tour veteran hung around the leading pack with a Moving Day score of 66 prior to stumbling somewhat early during his final round with two front-nine bogeys. But instead of crumbling, the Florida-based Scot stood tall, made four birdies in a row at the start of the back nine, and duly added another late on to finish in a tie for third in Qatar as well as blasting himself up to 87th in the R2DR.

Although he won’t receive the chance to tee it up in Sun City at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, Jamieson will relax with an extra 200,000 euros in his bank account and a locked-up season schedule for 2024.

"I spent a lot of Friday afternoons this year checking the leaderboard, which was my problem this season."

Ross Fisher

The final man to secure his DP World Tour card for next season, Fisher ended the year 116th in the R2DR following a T36 finish in Qatar at seven-under thanks to four under-par rounds.

The 2010 Ryder Cup player actually admitted he was fairly relaxed over the course of the final round, bar a couple of tight tee shots which thankfully didn’t cost him too much, with all his experience paying dividends down the stretch. Afterwards, he said: “What an end to an extraordinary season. Only myself to blame, putting myself in this position. Plenty of opportunities this year but just didn’t take them. So pleased with how I played this week under the pressure.”

Fisher will return in 2024 hoping for a first win since 2014, or even just to surpass the two top-10 finishes he managed this term.

"What an end to an extraordinary season. Only myself to blame putting myself in this position. Plenty of opportunities this year but just didn't take them. So pleased with how I played this week under the pressure."

Matt Wallace and Nacho Elvira

Both players required significant performances at the Qatar Masters to make the famous Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in a fortnight’s time, and luckily for them they dug deep enough to find it.

Wallace hopped up seven places to end 55th thanks to a tie for ninth at 13-under. Meanwhile, Elvira leapt 26 places to finish the regular season in 46th and book his ticket to South Africa as well as possibly the DP World Tour Championship after ending the Qatar Masters in a share of third at 16-under.

Players ranked 108-115 in R2DR

This cluster of players secured their playing rights for next season, but some won’t have enjoyed how it occurred. Jeong Weon Ko (115th), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (113th), Chase Hanna (111th), and Gunner Wiebe (110th) all missed the cut and had to rely on the poor fortune of other players to retain their top-116 spots.

Paul Waring (112th) did not feature in Qatar, while battling displays from Alexander Knappe (114th), Lucas Nemecz (109th) and Angel Hidalgo (108th) ensured they remained with their respective heads above water.

"I was crying in my room this morning. I told you I didn't want to get emotional!"

Daniel Van Tonder

While there was plenty to celebrate among the Qatar Masters field this week, even if you weren't Sami Valimaki, the nature of sport also requires at least one party to have suffered some kind of disappointment.

In Daniel Van Tonder's case, he is likely to have felt the biggest crushing blow of all after ending in the infamous 117th spot on the R2DR. Likely requiring a top-20 finish to have stood a chance of guaranteeing his playing privileges next year, the South African fell five or six shots short in the end after ending the Qatar Masters at five-under.

John Axelsen

Mind you, the sting Denmark's John Axelsen felt on Sunday night wouldn't have been particularly enjoyable either as he began the week on the mark for keeping his card but unfortunately ended it two spots lower. A nightmare 78 on Thursday ultimately ended Axelsen's week early, and the good play of some aforementioned others left him out in the cold - despite the Dane having competed in 29 events during 2023.

Alexander Levy

And then there is Alexander Levy - potentially the unluckiest man in the Qatar Masters field. Another who was battling to keep his card - despite being a five-time winner on the DP World Tour - the American-born Frenchman twice lipped out over the course of his final two holes to miss the cut by a single shot. If he had made it, there was every chance he could have gone on a Jamieson-like run to extend his playing rights into next year.