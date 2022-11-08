How Can I Play Gary Player Country Club?
The course at South Africa's Sun City is one of the most well regarded in the country, but how can you play it?
Construction of South Africa’s Sun City Resort began in 1978, and among the ambitious plans was to include a golf course that would rival the best in the world.
The result is Gary Player Country Club. As its name suggests, the nine-time Major winner designed the course. While it is one of around 400 designed by Player, it is the only one bearing his name and is widely acclaimed as one of his best. It is, in fact, one of two courses the South African designed for the resort. The other is the Lost City Golf Course, which includes the famous crocodile hole featuring a green in the shape of Africa.
However, Gary Player Country Club is the most well-known of the two and has hosted the Nedbank Golf Challenge since 1981. The course, built in an extinct volcanic crater, offers dramatic views of the Pilanesberg mountain as it winds through the bush. Along the way, players will find lakes and strategically placed bunkers. Meanwhile, the immaculate greens play fast, ensuring you need to bring your best putting game to master them.
The toughest hole on the course is arguably the eighth, with dense bush on either side of the fairway and a ditch across it as you head towards the sloped green. Next, the par-5 ninth is the course’s signature hole and features an island green that the longest drivers could be tempted to reach in two shots. For most, though, the relative safety of aiming for the green in three ensures the best chance of making par.
One of the most notable aspects of the courses is its extraordinary length, which, at almost 8,000 yards, is one of the longest in the world. Nevertheless, it is relatively flat despite its challenges, meaning walking is comfortable for most players.
The course is open to the public, and there are two and five-night golf packages available. The two-night package includes a round at each of Sun City Resort’s two courses and a midweek stay in a standard twin room at Cabanas hotel or a luxury twin room at Soho, Cascades or The Palace. Prices start at R5,790 (around £283 or $327). The five-night package features accommodation at the same resorts with two rounds at each course. Prices start at R12,105 (around £590 or $684). Visitors can also play the course after paying green fees of R980 ($48 or $56).
Who Owns Gary Player Country Club?
Sun International, a South Africa-based hotel and casino resort chain, owns the club, which is part of the company’s Sun City Resort. As well as the Gary Player Country Club, it is also the home of another Gary Player creation, the Lost City Golf Course.
Who Designed The Sun City Golf Course?
Gary Player designed both courses at Sun City Resort. While the nine-time Major winner has designed around 400 championship courses in five continents, Gary Player Country Club is regarded as one of his best. It is also one of the world’s longest, at almost 8,000 yards.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
