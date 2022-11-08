How Can I Play Gary Player Country Club?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Construction of South Africa’s Sun City Resort began in 1978, and among the ambitious plans was to include a golf course that would rival the best in the world.

The result is Gary Player Country Club. As its name suggests, the nine-time Major winner designed the course. While it is one of around 400 designed by Player, it is the only one bearing his name and is widely acclaimed as one of his best. It is, in fact, one of two courses the South African designed for the resort. The other is the Lost City Golf Course, which includes the famous crocodile hole featuring a green in the shape of Africa.

However, Gary Player Country Club is the most well-known of the two and has hosted the Nedbank Golf Challenge since 1981. The course, built in an extinct volcanic crater, offers dramatic views of the Pilanesberg mountain as it winds through the bush. Along the way, players will find lakes and strategically placed bunkers. Meanwhile, the immaculate greens play fast, ensuring you need to bring your best putting game to master them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The toughest hole on the course is arguably the eighth, with dense bush on either side of the fairway and a ditch across it as you head towards the sloped green. Next, the par-5 ninth is the course’s signature hole and features an island green that the longest drivers could be tempted to reach in two shots. For most, though, the relative safety of aiming for the green in three ensures the best chance of making par.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most notable aspects of the courses is its extraordinary length, which, at almost 8,000 yards, is one of the longest in the world. Nevertheless, it is relatively flat despite its challenges, meaning walking is comfortable for most players.

The course is open to the public, and there are two and five-night golf packages available. The two-night package includes a round at each of Sun City Resort’s two courses and a midweek stay in a standard twin room at Cabanas hotel or a luxury twin room at Soho, Cascades or The Palace. Prices start at R5,790 (around £283 or $327). The five-night package features accommodation at the same resorts with two rounds at each course. Prices start at R12,105 (around £590 or $684). Visitors can also play the course after paying green fees of R980 ($48 or $56).

Who Owns Gary Player Country Club? Sun International, a South Africa-based hotel and casino resort chain, owns the club, which is part of the company’s Sun City Resort. As well as the Gary Player Country Club, it is also the home of another Gary Player creation, the Lost City Golf Course.