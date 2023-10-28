DP World Tour Pro Loses Tour Card In Dramatic Fashion

Currently, at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, players on the DP World Tour are vying for points to keep their cards on the circuit and, as is the case in professional sport, unfortunately, someone has got to miss out.

In Qatar, that certain player is Alexander Levy who, after returning to finish his second round on Saturday, brutally missed the cut and, with it, a potential spot on the DP World Tour circuit for 2024.

The Frenchman, who came into the week sat 124th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, needed to make the cut to get himself into the magical top 116 number, with those inside that cluster keeping their playing rights for next year. However, Levy would miss the cut by just a single stroke, with his birdie putt at the last brutally lipping out; if it had dropped, he would have made the weekend!

Ranked 125th on the Race to Dubai Rankings, @alexlevygolf needed to make the cut to give himself a chance of retaining his Tour card.He lipped out for an ace at the 17th before lipping out again at the 18th to miss the cut.Golf is hard.#CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/UXuHlc1x8nOctober 28, 2023 See more

Speaking after his round, Levy stated: "I gave everything I had today... It's golf, it's such a difficult game when it's not going your way, but I gave it everything I had. I have nothing to say, I just give 100% and it was close to going my way, but it didn't today and that's life."

Firing a first round of one-over-par (73), Levy needed a good round to make the two-under cutline. However, a two-over-par front nine seemed to extinguish his hopes but, in true Levy-style, he fought back with birdies on the 10th and 12th. A run of pars followed, and it now meant he needed three birdies in his final three holes, something which he almost did had it not been for a lip out on the 18th.

"I lipped out for a hole-in-one (on the 17th), like I said, I gave everything I have today. I hit the flag on the first and it came back off the green and I hit a perfect shot on the 17th which just lipped out and, on the 18th, I had a massive lip out on my birdie putt but, what do you want me to say?

"Golf can go quickly both ways and I'm now going to just practice and try my best the next few weeks. I know I will play a few more tournaments at the start of the year and I will try to get ready for that and we will see what happens with that. If I give what I did on the last nine holes and I follow this path, I think good things are going to come."

Levy's last victory on the DP World Tour came at the 2018 Trophée Hassan II (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-time winner on the DP World Tour, it isn't the first time that the 33-year-old has been in the position of having to secure his playing privileges. Playing on the Challenge Tour in 2011 - 2012, he would graduate on to the DP World Tour in 2013, where he has stayed till now.

Speaking about the thought of going back to Q School, which is often one of the most dramatic, exciting and stressful weeks in the golf world, Levy stated: "In 2013 it went my way and, this week, it didn't, but if I stay patient like I did today and play as good as I played the last 10 holes, good things will come. The most difficult part of this game is when it's not going your way you have to stay positive and try your best."

"I think I'm going to go (to Q school), for sure, and try to get the best card I can and to just give everything I can and to see what happens. (That week) Is like fighting with emotions, fighting with something you can control and, when it is going to go your way, everything looks so easy, but when you don't have confidence and when your game is not the best, that is the most difficult part of this job. I will say the brain is the most toughest thing in this job."

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

Missing the putt on the 18th, it was clear that Levy, and his playing partners for that matter, knew where the Frenchman stood in regards to the rankings, with Levy and his colleagues visibly dipping as the putt lipped out on the 18th.

One of the more popular figures on the DP World Tour circuit, many players came out in support of Levy, with Marcel Siem writing: "You will come back stronger my friend. You are a fighter, super nice guy and a super talented golfer. Some really tough breaks out there for you today unfortunately. Will be even sweeter when it turns around and things are starting to go your way again. You will be back on top soon @alexlevygolf83."

Along with Siem, eight-time DP World Tour winner, Bernd Wiesberger, wrote: "Gutted for Alex! But he’s an amazing player and a great guy! He’ll be back in no time!" whilst Julien Brun stated: "That’s what it’s all about! Give it 100% and see what happens! Good luck at Q school Alex".