Diksha Dagar Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Indian Pro Golfer

Discover more about the Indian pro golfer via these facts regarding her life and career so far

Diksha Dagar waves to the camera at the 2024 Evian Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Diksha Dagar is a rising star on the Ladies European Tour and has already put her name on the map as one of the best Indian golfers out there. Discover more about her life and career via these facts.

Diksha Dagar Facts

1. Dagar was born on December 14, 2000 in Jhajjar, India.

2. She is a left-handed golfer.

3. Dagar was born deaf and began wearing hearing aids at the age of six before having a cochlear implant fitted.

4. She began playing golf at the age of seven, along with her brother Yogesh Dagar, who is also profoundly deaf.

5. Dagar was initially coached by her father Col Narinder Dagar, a former scratch golfer who serves in the Indian Army.

6. She considers Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Tiger Woods as her most inspirational role models.

7. Dagar has twice represented India at the Espirito Santo Trophy - 2016 and 2018.

8. As a 17-year-old amateur, Dagar won her maiden professional event at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in 2018. A few months later, she won the Singapore Ladies Amateur Open as well.

9. Dagar claimed a silver medal for India at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in the women's individual golf tournament. As a result, she also became the first Indian to claim a Deaflympic medal in the sport. Four years later, she won gold by defeating USA's Ashlyn Grace in the final.

Diksha Dagar alongside her father and caddie Narinder at the Paris 2024 women's Olympic golf tournament

Diksha Dagar next to her father and caddie Narinder at the Paris 2024 women's Olympic golf event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. She competed for India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

11. Dagar turned professional in the early part of 2019.

12. At the age of 18, Dagar became the second Indian woman, after Aditi Ashok, and the youngest to win on the Ladies European Tour after landing the 2019 South African Open.

13. She was a member of the victorious foursome during the team aspect of the 2021 Aramco Team Series - London alongside German's Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt and English amateur Andrew Kelsey.

14. The first of two Summer Olympic appearances arrived at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games after South African Paula Reto contracted Covid-19 and had to withdraw. Paris 2024 was Dagar's second occasion representing India at the Olympics after qualifying in her own right.

15. In 2023, the left-handed golfer was nominated for the Arjuna Award - the second highest sporting honor in India.

Diksha Dagar Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BornDecember 14, 2000 - Jhajjar, India
Height5ft9 (175cm)
Turned Professional2019
Former TourHero Women's Pro Golf Tour
Current TourLadies European Tour
Professional Wins3
Career Earnings$603,011
Highest Rolex Ranking138th

Diksha Dagar Pro Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventTourWinning Score
2017 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 16Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour-9 (11 strokes)
2019 Investec South African Women's OpenLadies European Tour/Sunshine Ladies Tour-5 (one stroke)
2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies OpenLadies European Tour-13 (four strokes)

Is Diksha Dagar Deaf?

Dagar was born deaf and went on to use hearing aids from the age of six. A few years later, she had a Cochlear implant fitted. Her brother, Yogesh is also profoundly hearing-impaired.

She has twice represented India at the Summer Deaflympics and won gold in the women's individual golf event in 2021 after a silver four years earlier as a 16-year-old.

Topics
Women's Golf
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸