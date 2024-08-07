Diksha Dagar Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Indian Pro Golfer

Diksha Dagar is a rising star on the Ladies European Tour and has already put her name on the map as one of the best Indian golfers out there. Discover more about her life and career via these facts.

Diksha Dagar Facts

1. Dagar was born on December 14, 2000 in Jhajjar, India.

2. She is a left-handed golfer.

3. Dagar was born deaf and began wearing hearing aids at the age of six before having a cochlear implant fitted.

4. She began playing golf at the age of seven, along with her brother Yogesh Dagar, who is also profoundly deaf.

5. Dagar was initially coached by her father Col Narinder Dagar, a former scratch golfer who serves in the Indian Army.

6. She considers Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Tiger Woods as her most inspirational role models.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Dagar has twice represented India at the Espirito Santo Trophy - 2016 and 2018.

8. As a 17-year-old amateur, Dagar won her maiden professional event at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in 2018. A few months later, she won the Singapore Ladies Amateur Open as well.

9. Dagar claimed a silver medal for India at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in the women's individual golf tournament. As a result, she also became the first Indian to claim a Deaflympic medal in the sport. Four years later, she won gold by defeating USA's Ashlyn Grace in the final.

Diksha Dagar next to her father and caddie Narinder at the Paris 2024 women's Olympic golf event (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. She competed for India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

11. Dagar turned professional in the early part of 2019.

12. At the age of 18, Dagar became the second Indian woman, after Aditi Ashok, and the youngest to win on the Ladies European Tour after landing the 2019 South African Open.

13. She was a member of the victorious foursome during the team aspect of the 2021 Aramco Team Series - London alongside German's Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt and English amateur Andrew Kelsey.

I am in Paris @OlympicGolf and met THE @McIlroyRory ...The King 👑 of ball striking ⛳️. pic.twitter.com/6O7UIDKEzTJuly 30, 2024

14. The first of two Summer Olympic appearances arrived at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games after South African Paula Reto contracted Covid-19 and had to withdraw. Paris 2024 was Dagar's second occasion representing India at the Olympics after qualifying in her own right.

15. In 2023, the left-handed golfer was nominated for the Arjuna Award - the second highest sporting honor in India.

Diksha Dagar Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born December 14, 2000 - Jhajjar, India Height 5ft9 (175cm) Turned Professional 2019 Former Tour Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Current Tour Ladies European Tour Professional Wins 3 Career Earnings $603,011 Highest Rolex Ranking 138th

Diksha Dagar Pro Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Tour Winning Score 2017 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 16 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour -9 (11 strokes) 2019 Investec South African Women's Open Ladies European Tour/Sunshine Ladies Tour -5 (one stroke) 2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open Ladies European Tour -13 (four strokes)

Is Diksha Dagar Deaf?

Dagar was born deaf and went on to use hearing aids from the age of six. A few years later, she had a Cochlear implant fitted. Her brother, Yogesh is also profoundly hearing-impaired.

She has twice represented India at the Summer Deaflympics and won gold in the women's individual golf event in 2021 after a silver four years earlier as a 16-year-old.