Diksha Dagar Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Indian Pro Golfer
Discover more about the Indian pro golfer via these facts regarding her life and career so far
Diksha Dagar is a rising star on the Ladies European Tour and has already put her name on the map as one of the best Indian golfers out there. Discover more about her life and career via these facts.
Diksha Dagar Facts
1. Dagar was born on December 14, 2000 in Jhajjar, India.
2. She is a left-handed golfer.
3. Dagar was born deaf and began wearing hearing aids at the age of six before having a cochlear implant fitted.
4. She began playing golf at the age of seven, along with her brother Yogesh Dagar, who is also profoundly deaf.
5. Dagar was initially coached by her father Col Narinder Dagar, a former scratch golfer who serves in the Indian Army.
6. She considers Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Tiger Woods as her most inspirational role models.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Dagar has twice represented India at the Espirito Santo Trophy - 2016 and 2018.
8. As a 17-year-old amateur, Dagar won her maiden professional event at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour in 2018. A few months later, she won the Singapore Ladies Amateur Open as well.
9. Dagar claimed a silver medal for India at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in the women's individual golf tournament. As a result, she also became the first Indian to claim a Deaflympic medal in the sport. Four years later, she won gold by defeating USA's Ashlyn Grace in the final.
10. She competed for India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.
11. Dagar turned professional in the early part of 2019.
12. At the age of 18, Dagar became the second Indian woman, after Aditi Ashok, and the youngest to win on the Ladies European Tour after landing the 2019 South African Open.
13. She was a member of the victorious foursome during the team aspect of the 2021 Aramco Team Series - London alongside German's Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt and English amateur Andrew Kelsey.
I am in Paris @OlympicGolf and met THE @McIlroyRory ...The King 👑 of ball striking ⛳️. pic.twitter.com/6O7UIDKEzTJuly 30, 2024
14. The first of two Summer Olympic appearances arrived at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games after South African Paula Reto contracted Covid-19 and had to withdraw. Paris 2024 was Dagar's second occasion representing India at the Olympics after qualifying in her own right.
15. In 2023, the left-handed golfer was nominated for the Arjuna Award - the second highest sporting honor in India.
Diksha Dagar Bio
|Born
|December 14, 2000 - Jhajjar, India
|Height
|5ft9 (175cm)
|Turned Professional
|2019
|Former Tour
|Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour
|Current Tour
|Ladies European Tour
|Professional Wins
|3
|Career Earnings
|$603,011
|Highest Rolex Ranking
|138th
Diksha Dagar Pro Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Winning Score
|2017 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour Leg 16
|Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour
|-9 (11 strokes)
|2019 Investec South African Women's Open
|Ladies European Tour/Sunshine Ladies Tour
|-5 (one stroke)
|2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open
|Ladies European Tour
|-13 (four strokes)
Is Diksha Dagar Deaf?
Dagar was born deaf and went on to use hearing aids from the age of six. A few years later, she had a Cochlear implant fitted. Her brother, Yogesh is also profoundly hearing-impaired.
She has twice represented India at the Summer Deaflympics and won gold in the women's individual golf event in 2021 after a silver four years earlier as a 16-year-old.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
A Solheim Cup At Le Golf National? Nelly Korda Likes The Idea
The US star thinks a Solheim Cup at Le Golf National would be a good idea after being impressed by the atmosphere at the Olympics women's golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Reveals Shower Incident Partially To Blame For Disappointing First Round At Paris 2024
The World No.11 has only just returned from injury after an accident in her hotel room caused Hull to miss playing time
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Wei-Ling Hsu Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Taiwanese Pro Golfer
Discover more about Wei-Ling Hsu with these facts about her life and career in golf so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tapio Pulkkanen Facts: 11 Things To Know About Pro Golfer
Get all you need to know about Finnish pro golfer Tapio Pulkkanen with these facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
Gaganjeet Bhullar Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Asian Tour Player
The Asian Tour player represents India at the Paris Olympics – here are some things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Daniel Hillier Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The New Zealander has one DP World Tour win since turning pro in 2019 - here are 15 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Adrien Dumont De Chassart Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Rookie
The Belgian has made a flying start to his professional career – here are some things you may not be familiar with about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Matteo Manassero Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The Italian made a sensational start to his career before a long slump in form, but now he's back, and here are 20 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alejandro Tosti Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Alejandro Tosti's profile has been on the rise since earning his PGA Tour card for 2024, and he represents Argentina at the Olympics - here are some facts about the player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Stephanie Kyriacou: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Stephanie Kyriacou is a former amateur star who is now making her way in the pro ranks on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published