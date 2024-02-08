Cristobal Del Solar Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About Mr 57
Cristobal Del Solar is a four-time pro winner who owns the lowest round ever recorded in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event
Cristobal Del Solar is an up-and-coming pro on the Korn Ferry Tour after graduating from Florida State University and then making his way through the PGA Tour Lationamerica and PGA Tour Canada.
The Chilean rose to fame in 2024 after carding the lowest ever round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event when he shot a 13-under-par 57 at the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia.
Get to know the sub-60 shooter a little better with these facts:
1. He is from Viña del Mar, Chile.
2. He won the Chile Junior Open in 2009 and 2010.
3. He attended Florida State University.
4. He lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
5. He turned pro in 2017.
6. His maiden pro title came at the 2017 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Argentina, his first of four PGA Tour Latinoamerica titles.
7. His career-high world ranking is 245th.
8. He earned his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card after finishing 6th on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
9. He is sponsored by PXG to use the brand's equipment. He also has a ball deal with Titleist and uses the Pro V1x.
10. His home course is The Dye Preserve in Florida.
11. He attended the David Leadbetter Golf Academy at IMG in Bradenton, Florida before moving to University.
12. He had offers from seven universities, ultimately deciding upon the University of Florida.
