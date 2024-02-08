57! Cristobal Del Solar Shoots Lowest Ever Round In A PGA Tour-Sanctioned Tournament
Cristobal Del Solar has become the owner of the lowest ever round shot in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event after a 13-under-par 57
Chile's Cristobal Del Solar has emulated his compatriot Joaquin Niemann in breaking 60 in a professional event - and he went two lower than the LIV Golf pro did last week to card the lowest round ever recorded on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour.
Del Solar opened up with a 13-under-par 57 in the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship on the Pacos Course at Colombia's Country Club de Bogota, where he was out in 27 and back in 30.
The 6,254 yards, par 70 layout is the shortest on tour with narrow fairways and tricky greens, and plays at around 9,000ft above sea level according to the PGA Tour's Kevin Prise.
The 30-year-old, who has four wins on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, started with six consecutive threes to find himself five-under-par a third of the way through his round. He then finished his front nine birdie-birdie-eagle after making a two at the 330 yard par 4 9th hole.
That took him out in eight-under-par and he would reach nine-under after 10 thanks to yet another birdie to start his back nine. A par followed at 11 before his second eagle of the day arrived at the 12th, a 550 yard par 5.
By this point he was 11-under after 12, and he then went par-birdie-birdie to go 13-under thru 15 holes, needing to just par his way in for a 57.
He parred both 16 and 17 before making his way to the 485 yard 18th, which was ranking as the second-most difficult hole of the day during round one.
Del Solar found the green in regulation and had a look at 56 but two-putted for par to finish up for his 57. It leaves him five shots clear of the field...after just one round.
He beats the previous low score set by Stephan Jaeger in 2016 who shot a 12-under-par 58 at the Ellie Mae Classic.
The only round to match Del Solar's came on the Alps Tour in 2019 when Ireland's David Carey shot an 11-under 57 in the Cervino Open in Italy. The lowest round in PGA Tour history is Jim Furyk's 12-under 58 at the 2016 Traveler Championship.
Florida State University alumnus Del Solar is yet to win on the Korn Ferry Tour but has put himself in the driver's seat to go and have the best week of his career so far.
He's been a pro since 2017 and is currently ranked 259th in the world. He got his year off to a great start with a 4th-place in the Bahamas and it looks like it's going to get even better this week.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
