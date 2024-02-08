Chile's Cristobal Del Solar has emulated his compatriot Joaquin Niemann in breaking 60 in a professional event - and he went two lower than the LIV Golf pro did last week to card the lowest round ever recorded on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour.

Del Solar opened up with a 13-under-par 57 in the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship on the Pacos Course at Colombia's Country Club de Bogota, where he was out in 27 and back in 30.

The 6,254 yards, par 70 layout is the shortest on tour with narrow fairways and tricky greens, and plays at around 9,000ft above sea level according to the PGA Tour's Kevin Prise.

The 30-year-old, who has four wins on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, started with six consecutive threes to find himself five-under-par a third of the way through his round. He then finished his front nine birdie-birdie-eagle after making a two at the 330 yard par 4 9th hole.

That took him out in eight-under-par and he would reach nine-under after 10 thanks to yet another birdie to start his back nine. A par followed at 11 before his second eagle of the day arrived at the 12th, a 550 yard par 5.

By this point he was 11-under after 12, and he then went par-birdie-birdie to go 13-under thru 15 holes, needing to just par his way in for a 57.

He parred both 16 and 17 before making his way to the 485 yard 18th, which was ranking as the second-most difficult hole of the day during round one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Del Solar found the green in regulation and had a look at 56 but two-putted for par to finish up for his 57. It leaves him five shots clear of the field...after just one round.

He beats the previous low score set by Stephan Jaeger in 2016 who shot a 12-under-par 58 at the Ellie Mae Classic.

The only round to match Del Solar's came on the Alps Tour in 2019 when Ireland's David Carey shot an 11-under 57 in the Cervino Open in Italy. The lowest round in PGA Tour history is Jim Furyk's 12-under 58 at the 2016 Traveler Championship.

Florida State University alumnus Del Solar is yet to win on the Korn Ferry Tour but has put himself in the driver's seat to go and have the best week of his career so far.

He's been a pro since 2017 and is currently ranked 259th in the world. He got his year off to a great start with a 4th-place in the Bahamas and it looks like it's going to get even better this week.