Walker Cup Saturday Afternoon Singles Tee Times

The hosts have got off to a solid start in the 51st Walker Cup at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland.
Great Britain & Ireland got their noses in front in the Saturday foursomes session, winning two of the four matches and halving another to lead 2.5 to 1.5 heading into the afternoon singles session.
That will give the team a huge lift given the US began the match as strong favorites, with it featuring seven of the world's top 10 in the men's amateur game.
The pairing of Niall Shiels Donegan and Josh Hill beat the US's Josiah Gilbert and Ryder Cowan in a match that included a non-conceded putt incident.
Connor Graham and Tyler Weaver also got the better of Jay Leng Jr and Kihei Akina, with the American pair of Miles Russell and Tyler Watts beating Luke Poulter and Sam Easterbrook.
The match between Stuart Grehan and Eliot Baker and Preston Stout and Ethan Fang was halved.
With their slender advantage, the hosts will look to build even more momentum on Saturday afternoon.
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The singles session begins at 2:02pm BST (9:02am ET), with eight matches in total and eight of the 10 players from each team taking part.
The first matchup sees World No. 1 Preston Stout take on Amateur Champion Stuart Grehen.
Another standout match sees US Amateur Champion Jack Whaley face the winner of the 2025 Amateur Championship, Ethan Fang. They begin at 2.12pm BST (9.12am ET).
At 2.52pm BST (9.52 ET), Luke Poulter begins his match against Miles Russell.
Check out all the tee times for the Saturday afternoon singles below.
Saturday Singles Tee Times
All times BST (ET)
- 2:02pm (9:02am): Stuart Grehan vs Preston Stout
- 2:12pm (9:12am): Jack Whaley vs Ethan Fang
- 2:22pm (9:22am): Connor Graham vs William Jennings
- 2:32pm (9:32am): Tyler Weaver vs Jay Leng Jr
- 2:42pm (9:42am): Ben Bolton vs Stewart Hagestad
- 2:52pm (9:52am): Luke Poulter vs Miles Russell
- 3:02pm (10:02am): Niall Shiels Donegan vs Tyler Watts
- 3:12pm (10:12am): Eliot Baker vs Josiah Gilbert
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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