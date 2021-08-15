Calum Hill produced six birdies in 10 holes at the London Golf Club to claim his first European Tour title by one shot.

Calum Hill Claims Maiden European Tour Title At Cazoo Classic

The Scot had been two shots back of Rasmus Højgaard heading into the back nine of the Cazoo Classic, but three birdies in a six hole period meant he would claim the final trophy of the UK Swing.

Hill’s win is his first on the European Tour, and redemption for last week’s Hero Open at St Andrews, where he was leading comfortably before eventually finishing tied fourth.

Beginning the final round three shots back of Højgaard, who had produced a stunning 62 on Saturday, Hill didn’t get off to an ideal start, with a bogey at the par-4 4th hole dropping him further back.

He would recover well though, with a birdie at the following hole being backed up by two birdies at the 8th and 9th for a two-under-par front nine.

Still trailing the 20-year-old, Hill would then birdie the 10th to narrow the gap, and with Højgaard making back-to-back bogies at the 11th and 12th, Hill soon found himself in the lead.

The pair traded birdies at the 13th, with the duo acknowledging the battle that was about to go down over the remaining holes with a sportsman like fist bump.

Playing the 15th, the pair would yet again trade birdies, with Hill moving to 16-under-par and Højgaard 15-under.

As they continued their clash, Frenchman Alex Levy had been going along nicely in his final round, with his eight-under-par 64 his lowest final round on Tour. Moving to 15-under-par, it was now the clubhouse target.

With only three holes remaining, the duo both parred the 16th and 17th, with Hill leading by one as they reached the treacherous par-4 last.

As Hill faced the biggest tee shot of his career, the 27-year-old showed no nerves, striping one straight down the centre of the fairway.

After hitting a towering second to near pin high, he would expertly roll his pressurised birdie putt to near gimme range for a one shot win, with Højgaard bogeying the last to drop out of a share of second position.