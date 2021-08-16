Take a look inside the bag of Scottish European Tour winner Calum Hill.

Calum Hill What’s In The Bag?

A player who broke into the world’s top-100 in 2021, Calum Hill got into the European Tour winner’s circle in the same year thanks to a one-stroke victory at the Cazoo Classic.

He also won three times on the Challenge Tour back in 2018 and 2019 so his career is most definitely on the up at the moment.

Let’s take a look at his equipment setup.

Hill is a Ping staff player and uses a full bag of clubs made by the brand.

He starts with a selection of Ping G425 woods, namely a driver with 10.5 degrees of loft and two fairways with 14.5 and 17.5 degrees.

All of them are fitted with Graphite Design shafts too.

Moving to the irons he uses a simple setup of Ping i210’s and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Hill then has a fairly common wedge setup too – he uses three Ping 2.0 wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Both his irons and wedges are fitted with True Dynamic Gold shafts. The irons have the X100 and the wedges the S400.

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD prototype and he also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6-X shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7-X shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7-X shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (50, 56 and 60 degrees) all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter – Ping PLD Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Ping

Shoes: adidas Codechaos

