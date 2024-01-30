Annabel Angel: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Presenter
Annabel Angel is a presenter with LIV Golf as well as a social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers
Annabel Angel is a talented golfer who has spent her entire life in the game and is now a well-known figure as a presenter, interviewer and social media influencer.
The Englishwoman works for LIV Golf as a presenter and has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, as well as her own YouTube channel where she documents her travels in the game.
Get to know her better with these 15 facts:
Annabel Angel facts:
1. She got into golf through her dad, who is a PGA professional.
2. She started playing competitive golf at the age of 5.
3. She now plays off a single figure handicap and regularly plays in Pro-Ams.
4. In 2014 she captained the Essex Girls' Team as they won the County Championships.
5. Bella also played cricket as a girl and represented Essex.
5. As well as golf and cricket, she also played tennis and netball to a high standard.
7. Away from sport, she was passionate about theatre and acting as a child.
8. She studied English and Business at Loughborough University and was the only girl on the University's golf team.
9. She was inspired to create her Instagram page after attending the 2018 Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes, where home favorite Georgia Hall triumphed.
10. She also has a YouTube channel, which has 18,000 subscribers as of early 2024.
11. She is a presenter as part of the LIV Golf broadcast team, conducting interviews with players and caddies in the LIV Golf League, while she also works on the LET's Aramco Team Series.
12. As well as a presenter, she is also a model and social media influencer.
13. She lives in the United Arab Emirates.
14. She is learning Arabic.
15. She had 300,000 followers on Instagram.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
