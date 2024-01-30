Annabel Angel: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Presenter

Annabel Angel is a talented golfer who has spent her entire life in the game and is now a well-known figure as a presenter, interviewer and social media influencer.

The Englishwoman works for LIV Golf as a presenter and has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, as well as her own YouTube channel where she documents her travels in the game.

Get to know her better with these 15 facts:

Annabel Angel facts:

1. She got into golf through her dad, who is a PGA professional.

2. She started playing competitive golf at the age of 5.

3. She now plays off a single figure handicap and regularly plays in Pro-Ams.

4. In 2014 she captained the Essex Girls' Team as they won the County Championships.

5. Bella also played cricket as a girl and represented Essex.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. As well as golf and cricket, she also played tennis and netball to a high standard.

7. Away from sport, she was passionate about theatre and acting as a child.

8. She studied English and Business at Loughborough University and was the only girl on the University's golf team.

9. She was inspired to create her Instagram page after attending the 2018 Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes, where home favorite Georgia Hall triumphed.

10. She also has a YouTube channel, which has 18,000 subscribers as of early 2024.

Annabel and MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley during the LIV Golf Chicago Pro-Am in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. She is a presenter as part of the LIV Golf broadcast team, conducting interviews with players and caddies in the LIV Golf League, while she also works on the LET's Aramco Team Series.

12. As well as a presenter, she is also a model and social media influencer.

13. She lives in the United Arab Emirates.

14. She is learning Arabic.

15. She had 300,000 followers on Instagram.