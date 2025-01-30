Andrea Revuelta Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer
Andrea Revuelta is an up-and-coming star who has already tasted plenty of success in her amateur career- here are 10 things to know about her
Andrea Revuelta is a player with the potential for a big future in the game, as demonstrated by several impressive wins in her short career so far.
However, a career in golf wasn't a certainty, as she had another big interest at a young age before dedicating herself to honing her talents on the course.
Here are 10 things to know about the Stanford University player.
Andrea Revuelta Facts
1. Andrea Revuelta was born in Madrid, Spain in 2006.
2. Revuelta trained in classic ballet dancing for several years before she embarked on a successful amateur golf career.
3. Her siblings Alvaro, Amanda and Angela are all golfers. In 2018, all four played in the Campeonato de Espana Infantil.
4. In 2022, she won the World Junior Girls Championship and the Junior Golf World Cup.
5. Revuelta played for Europe on the winning 2021 and 2023 Junior Solheim Cup teams. She also played for Europe in the 2022 Junior Vagliano Trophy and the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup. At that match, she holed the winning putt for the Europeans. In 2024, she played in the Junior Solheim Cup for the third time.
6. In 2023, she played twice on the LET, finishing T16 at the La Sella Open before finishing T7 at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana. A year later, she finished T5 at the event.
7. In 2024, she won the Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship.
8. She made her debut in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur the same year, where she finished T20.
9. By that time, Revuelta had committed to join Stanford University in the fall of 2024. In her first collegiate event, she finished eighth at the Molly Collegiate Invitational.
10. Revuelta’s other interests include art and piano, while she has also studied English, French and Chinese.
Andrea Revuelta Bio
|From
|Madrid, Spain
|College
|Stanford University
|Highest WAGR
|7th
Andrea Revuelta Wins
- 2020 Campeonato de Madrid
- 2021 Campeonato de Espana Sub-18 Femenino
- 2021 Campeonato R.S.H.E Club de Campo
- 2022 Junior Golf World Cup (individual)
- 2023 Campeonato de Espana Amateur V Memorial Emma Villacieros
- 2024 Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
