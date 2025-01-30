Andrea Revuelta Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer

Andrea Revuelta is a player with the potential for a big future in the game, as demonstrated by several impressive wins in her short career so far.

However, a career in golf wasn't a certainty, as she had another big interest at a young age before dedicating herself to honing her talents on the course.

Here are 10 things to know about the Stanford University player.

Andrea Revuelta Facts

1. Andrea Revuelta was born in Madrid, Spain in 2006.

2. Revuelta trained in classic ballet dancing for several years before she embarked on a successful amateur golf career.

3. Her siblings Alvaro, Amanda and Angela are all golfers. In 2018, all four played in the Campeonato de Espana Infantil.

4. In 2022, she won the World Junior Girls Championship and the Junior Golf World Cup.

5. Revuelta played for Europe on the winning 2021 and 2023 Junior Solheim Cup teams. She also played for Europe in the 2022 Junior Vagliano Trophy and the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup. At that match, she holed the winning putt for the Europeans. In 2024, she played in the Junior Solheim Cup for the third time.

Andrea Revuelta played for Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. In 2023, she played twice on the LET, finishing T16 at the La Sella Open before finishing T7 at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana. A year later, she finished T5 at the event.

7. In 2024, she won the Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship.

8. She made her debut in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur the same year, where she finished T20.

9. By that time, Revuelta had committed to join Stanford University in the fall of 2024. In her first collegiate event, she finished eighth at the Molly Collegiate Invitational.

10. Revuelta’s other interests include art and piano, while she has also studied English, French and Chinese.

Andrea Revuelta Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Madrid, Spain College Stanford University Highest WAGR 7th

Andrea Revuelta Wins