All 13 Of Bryson DeChambeau's Professional Wins Through The Years

Bryson DeChambeau has been a serial winner throughout his career, both as an amateur and as a professional. The American became just the fifth player ever to land both the NCAA Division I championship and the US Amateur in the same year (2015), following the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, while scooping seven PGA Tour titles in six years before his move to LIV Golf.

Since then, the Californian created more history via a round of 58 during his LIV Golf Greenbrier victory and by becoming just the second active LIV player to secure a Major (behind Brooks Koepka) at the 2024 US Open.

Starting with his first pro success in a career that only began in 2016, below is a brief bit of insight on all 13 of DeChambeau's individual competitive triumphs.

DAP Championship - Web.com Tour (2016)

DeChambeau's first pro win arrived in September 2016, months after he secured the low amateur crown at The Masters. He secured his PGA Tour card via a playoff victory at the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour playoffs, seeing off fellow American Andres Gonzales at the second extra hole.

John Deere Classic - PGA Tour (2017)

DeChambeau's first PGA Tour victory was achieved in his 40th start, beating Patrick Rodgers by a single stroke following a closing round of 65 at TPC Deere Run.

That happened in July, one week before The Open Championship, and earned him a spot at the only UK-based Major. Unfortunately for DeChambeau, he missed the cut at Royal Birkdale on 13-over.

The Memorial Tournament - PGA Tour (2018)

It took almost a year for DeChambeau to win again on the PGA Tour, but once he did, it set off an extraordinary run of successes - similar to the likes of Nelly Korda and Scottie Scheffler in 2024.

The first of four wins in five months was produced in early June 2018 courtesy of a playoff triumph over Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley at Muirfield Golf Village.

The Northern Trust - PGA Tour (2018)

Rather than winning via a playoff, DeChambeau took care of business IN the playoffs, landing The Northern Trust by four shots from Tony Finau at the end of August 2018.

Dell Technologies Championship

The very next week, the man from Modesto claimed the Dell Technologies Championship (originally the Deutsche Bank Championship) by two shots from Justin Rose for his second playoff victory.

It was the second week in a row he had carded a Saturday round of 63, too, but the English player would have the last laugh by winning the 2018 FedEx Cup as DeChambeau ended third behind Tiger Woods.

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open - PGA Tour (2018)

Three rounds of 66 and one of 65 was enough for The Scientist to clinch his fourth PGA Tour win in five months at the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open. Patrick Cantlay was the man to miss out on this occasion, and the victory propelled DeChambeau up to World No.5.

Dubai Desert Classic - DP World Tour (2019)

DeChambeau's next win was also just around the corner, but this time on the European Tour, landing the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic in impressive style in January.

A final-round of 64 helped him to a seven-stroke success over Matt Wallace on 24-under - the American's final triumph for almost 18 months.

Rocket Mortgage Classic - PGA Tour (2020)

DeChambeau made history at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic when he became the first player to win on the PGA Tour and average over 350 yards off the tee.

The monster-hitting American saw off capable rival Matthew Wolff by three shots to wrap up his lowest-winning score at a PGA Tour event - 23-under.

US Open - Major Championship (2020)

At a brutally difficult Winged Foot in 2020, DeChambeau simply blew his rivals away. While not a single other player in the 156-man field broke par in New York, DeChambeau ended on six-under for a show-stopping victory and his first Major championship.

Arnold Palmer Invitational - PGA Tour (2021)

In March 2021, DeChambeau lifted what is - to date - his final PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The Southern Methodist University graduate held off Lee Westwood by a shot to win on 11-under.

DeChambeau went so close to triumphing at the BMW Championship later that season, too, but ended up losing on the sixth hole of a sudden death playoff against Cantlay.

LIV Golf Greenbrier - LIV Golf League (2023)

Following his move to LIV in 2022, DeChambeau took a while to score his first win on the 54-hole circuit, but most would say it was worth the wait.

On the par-70 course, The Scientist obliterated Greenbrier Golf and Country Club to card a 58 on Sunday - following up a second-round 61 - and beat Mito Pereira by six shots.

LIV Golf Chicago - LIV Golf League (2023)

DeChambeau's second LIV trophy arrived about six weeks after his first, in September 2023. A back-nine 28 on the final day helped him to a 63 which ultimately earned a one-stroke win over Anirban Lahiri and Marc Leishman.

US Open - Major Championship (2024)

Unlucky for some but not at all in DeChambeau's eyes, win number 13 was achieved via the 2024 US Open. Battling with Rory McIlroy in one of the best Major tussles for some time, DeChambeau took advantage of the Northern Irishman's late collapse to hoist the trophy aloft once more. But only after arguably one of the best shots to close out a Major professional golf has ever seen.