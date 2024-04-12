‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing

Fred Couples admitted he was left feeling “embarrassed” after a back injury had him struggling just to swing the club at the 2024 Masters.

The 1992 champion is something of an Augusta National specialist but laboured to rounds of 80 and 76 to all but guarantee he'll miss the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances.

After signing his card on Friday, he was asked if there was a chance he might not be back next year.

“No, no, and I'm planning on being healthy and making the cut and telling Fred [Ridley] I'm coming back the next year, too,” the 64-year-old said. “This was really ugly.

“Yesterday there were several times I should have not played, but I thought I could help these guys that I was playing with a little bit even though they're out-driving me by 50 yards with the wind, so I didn't want to quit.”

As for the specifics of what he’s battling, he added: “I just can't hit an iron. I went around, every wood I hit was really, really solid, but it is howling.

“On 7, I hit a 6-iron because I didn't know what else to hit, and I carried it about 100 yards. [On] No. 9 I hit a great drive and then had 125 and I had 50 yards left for my third.

“I can't hit an iron. My body won't let me do it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Couples, a 15-time PGA Tour champion, now plays on the Champions Tour but had to pull out of the last two events due to his injury.

He’s one of the most popular figures wherever he tees up and doesn’t want his body to dictate when he calls time on his career but said he can’t carry on like this.

“I've got to get my back fixed,” he continued. “I could play forever, but I can't play like this.

“I played nine holes in a practice round and played around it, never really hit an iron. Then I came out here and you're in competition, and you hit a good drive a little further and now you've got 160 yards. I can't hit a wood, so I hit an iron.

“Yesterday on the 17th hole I thought I was going to not be able to walk, and I just took my time and bogeyed 16, 17 and 18 just to finish.”

But despite his physical ailments, Couples still “enjoyed” the 88th Masters and gave an insight into what playing conditions are like now that the thunderstorms have made way for sunshine.

“I get to go home and watch some good golf in some tough conditions,” continued Couples. "[It’s] brutal out there. The greens are getting firm and fast.

“It's in great shape. It's just one of those things that you've got to hit really good shots. I don't know how the scores are so good. The wind is everywhere, but the greens are absolutely perfect.

“They're not ridiculous yet, so to shoot 5-, 6-, 7-under they're making putts. They're not hitting it to four feet.”