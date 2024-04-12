‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
Fred Couples admitted he was left feeling “embarrassed” after a back injury had him struggling just to swing the club at the 2024 Masters.
The 1992 champion is something of an Augusta National specialist but laboured to rounds of 80 and 76 to all but guarantee he'll miss the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances.
After signing his card on Friday, he was asked if there was a chance he might not be back next year.
“No, no, and I'm planning on being healthy and making the cut and telling Fred [Ridley] I'm coming back the next year, too,” the 64-year-old said. “This was really ugly.
“Yesterday there were several times I should have not played, but I thought I could help these guys that I was playing with a little bit even though they're out-driving me by 50 yards with the wind, so I didn't want to quit.”
As for the specifics of what he’s battling, he added: “I just can't hit an iron. I went around, every wood I hit was really, really solid, but it is howling.
“On 7, I hit a 6-iron because I didn't know what else to hit, and I carried it about 100 yards. [On] No. 9 I hit a great drive and then had 125 and I had 50 yards left for my third.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I can't hit an iron. My body won't let me do it.”
Couples, a 15-time PGA Tour champion, now plays on the Champions Tour but had to pull out of the last two events due to his injury.
He’s one of the most popular figures wherever he tees up and doesn’t want his body to dictate when he calls time on his career but said he can’t carry on like this.
“I've got to get my back fixed,” he continued. “I could play forever, but I can't play like this.
“I played nine holes in a practice round and played around it, never really hit an iron. Then I came out here and you're in competition, and you hit a good drive a little further and now you've got 160 yards. I can't hit a wood, so I hit an iron.
“Yesterday on the 17th hole I thought I was going to not be able to walk, and I just took my time and bogeyed 16, 17 and 18 just to finish.”
But despite his physical ailments, Couples still “enjoyed” the 88th Masters and gave an insight into what playing conditions are like now that the thunderstorms have made way for sunshine.
“I get to go home and watch some good golf in some tough conditions,” continued Couples. "[It’s] brutal out there. The greens are getting firm and fast.
“It's in great shape. It's just one of those things that you've got to hit really good shots. I don't know how the scores are so good. The wind is everywhere, but the greens are absolutely perfect.
“They're not ridiculous yet, so to shoot 5-, 6-, 7-under they're making putts. They're not hitting it to four feet.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Have A Chance To Win The Golf Tournament' - Tiger Woods After Breaking Masters Cut Record
The five-time Masters champion has made 24 consecutive Augusta National cuts in a run stretching back to 1997
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Is Wearing 89 This Week On His Masters Jumpsuit
The different numbers worn by caddies on their Masters jumpsuits represent the order in which the players officially registered for the tournament
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Augusta National Member Justin Thomas Once Said He'd Take ‘Over Anyone' On Masters Course's Famously Difficult Greens
High praise indeed...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘Mind-Boggling’ - LIV Golf Star Louis Oosthuizen Says It ‘Sucks’ Missing First Masters Since 2009
Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen admitted 'it sucks' to be missing the Masters, with the South African not featuring for the first time in 15 years
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much? The Crazy Sum The First Masters Winner's Green Jacket Sold For
Horton Smith's Green Jacket was put up for auction last year and fetched a hefty sum
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Open Champion Brian Harman Endures Restart Nightmare And Almost Equals Highest Nine-Hole Score Ever At The Masters
The Georgia-born left hander went from in contention at The Masters to struggling to make the cut thanks to a horrible last nine holes in round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published