Record-Breaking Alison Lee Goes Low On Historic Week In Saudi Arabia

There’s low and there’s -29… through 54 holes. This is the remarkable total that Alison Lee set in claiming the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund – Riyadh, her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

Having smashed the LET 36-hole scoring record (-22), the American opened up a commanding six-shot lead going into the final round, and although Spain's Carlota Ciganda closed the gap to three, Lee went up another gear to finish eight strokes in front.

England’s Charley Hull finished another three shots back of Ciganda in third.

“I’ve played some really good golf this week and putted even better,” said Lee, who lost in a playoff on the LPGA Tour the week before.

“I hit almost every green, gave myself plenty of birdie opportunities, and made a lot of them count with aggressive, confident play.

“I had a lot of fun out there and I’m delighted with the win because any tournament is difficult to win – there are so many great players out there and all of them can produce great golf.”

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗜𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗛 🌟@alisonlee wins the @Aramco_Series in Riyadh & equals the LET low tournament scoring record on -29 🏆A simply incredible performance 👏#RaiseOurGame | #SeeTheImpact pic.twitter.com/0muLYMecUPOctober 29, 2023 See more

Lee's winning total set a new 54-hole scoring record on the LET and also equalled the best achieved over 72 holes – but it wasn’t the only piece of history being made. This was the first time a professional golf tournament had been held in the Kingdom’s capital.

“Thank you Golf Saudi, Aramco, and the Public Investment Fund for staging this event,” added Lee. “I love coming here and playing in these events.

“I also want to thank Riyadh Golf Club. A lot had to be done to get the course ready and everyone involved did a tremendous job. I’ve been made to feel really welcome and I’d love to return and compete here again.”

A post shared by alison (@thealisonlee) A photo posted by on

With a winning score of 29-under par, Lee smashed the previous record set by Scotland's Kylie Henry (-24, 2014 Ladies German Open) and equalled the best overall tally set by France's Gwladys Nocera – a 72-hole score from the 2008 Goteborg Masters.

A jubilant Lee later posted on Instagram to say thank you for “setting up the course just for me”.

Lee’s ability to keep errors to a minimum was also very impressive, and she became just the second player in history to win an LET tournament without dropping a single shot.