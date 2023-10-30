Record-Breaking Alison Lee Goes Low On Historic Week In Saudi Arabia
Alison Lee was in a class of her own at the Aramco Team Series at Riyadh Golf Club
There’s low and there’s -29… through 54 holes. This is the remarkable total that Alison Lee set in claiming the Aramco Team Series presented by Public Investment Fund – Riyadh, her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title.
Having smashed the LET 36-hole scoring record (-22), the American opened up a commanding six-shot lead going into the final round, and although Spain's Carlota Ciganda closed the gap to three, Lee went up another gear to finish eight strokes in front.
England’s Charley Hull finished another three shots back of Ciganda in third.
“I’ve played some really good golf this week and putted even better,” said Lee, who lost in a playoff on the LPGA Tour the week before.
“I hit almost every green, gave myself plenty of birdie opportunities, and made a lot of them count with aggressive, confident play.
“I had a lot of fun out there and I’m delighted with the win because any tournament is difficult to win – there are so many great players out there and all of them can produce great golf.”
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗜𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗛 🌟@alisonlee wins the @Aramco_Series in Riyadh & equals the LET low tournament scoring record on -29 🏆A simply incredible performance 👏#RaiseOurGame | #SeeTheImpact pic.twitter.com/0muLYMecUPOctober 29, 2023
Lee's winning total set a new 54-hole scoring record on the LET and also equalled the best achieved over 72 holes – but it wasn’t the only piece of history being made. This was the first time a professional golf tournament had been held in the Kingdom’s capital.
“Thank you Golf Saudi, Aramco, and the Public Investment Fund for staging this event,” added Lee. “I love coming here and playing in these events.
“I also want to thank Riyadh Golf Club. A lot had to be done to get the course ready and everyone involved did a tremendous job. I’ve been made to feel really welcome and I’d love to return and compete here again.”
A post shared by alison (@thealisonlee)
A photo posted by on
With a winning score of 29-under par, Lee smashed the previous record set by Scotland's Kylie Henry (-24, 2014 Ladies German Open) and equalled the best overall tally set by France's Gwladys Nocera – a 72-hole score from the 2008 Goteborg Masters.
A jubilant Lee later posted on Instagram to say thank you for “setting up the course just for me”.
Lee’s ability to keep errors to a minimum was also very impressive, and she became just the second player in history to win an LET tournament without dropping a single shot.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
PGA Championship hero Michael Block appears as the tournament heads to a new venue
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Regular Season Winners And Losers: Some Realise American Dream While Others Face Lost-Card Pain
There was plenty to celebrate for the likes of Sami Valimaki and even Ross Fisher in Qatar - but players like Daniel Van Tonder endured a horrible ending to their season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour Returns To Boston In 2024 With New $3.5 Million Tournament
The new tournament will offer the biggest purse of any non-Major and non-Tour championship event on the LPGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Celine Boutier Claims Incredible Maybank Championship In Nine Hole Playoff
The Solheim Cup star overcame Atthaya Thitikul with a birdie at the ninth playoff hole to pick up her fourth LPGA Tour title of 2023
By Matt Cradock Published
-
5 Star Pairings To Watch At The PGA/LPGA Tour Mixed Event
Some of the best players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour are teaming up for the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
Augusta National Welcomes 10-Time Major Winner As Its Newest Member
Annika Sorenstam has 93 total career victories and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Maybank Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
A world-class field heads to Kuala Lumpur for the inaugural tournament, with an attractive purse on offer
By Mike Hall Published
-
'This One Is Special' - Minjee Lee Claims Dramatic BMW Ladies Championship Win Via Playoff
The Australian was delighted to land her 10th LPGA Tour victory in Seoul with her Korean parents and grandma in attendance
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Lilia Vu To Play Alongside Netflix Full Swing Star In New Mixed Team Event
The LPGA Tour player will team up with PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen in December’s Grant Thornton Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
Angel Yin Says Tennis Star And Solheim Cup Legend Inspired Maiden LPGA Tour Win
The American credits Andrey Rublev and Juli Inkster for her Buick LPGA Shanghai win
By Mike Hall Published