Get to know multiple European Tour winner Fabrizio Zanotti a little better...

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Fabrizio Zanotti

1. He was born in Asuncion, the capital city of Paraguay

2. Zanotti started playing golf at the age of two and he used to run behind his father with a small stick and a ball

3. He was the top Paraguayan amateur for six years before turning pro in 2003

4. His maiden pro title came at the 2006 Abierto Mexicano Corona to win the Tour de las Americas Order of Merit. That event was co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and helped Zanotti get his card

5. He ended the season 11th in the Challenge Tour Order of Merit to earn his European Tour card

6. He represented Paraguay at the 2007 World Cup

7. His maiden European Tour title came at the 2014 BMW International Open

8. He became the first Paraguayan to win on the European Tour

9. His second European Tour title came at the 2017 Maybank Championship after a final round 63

10. He won gold at the 2019 Pan American Games in the individual tournament and silver in the team event

11. His career-high world ranking is 76th

12. He has won over €6.35m on the European Tour

13. He carried the Paraguayan flag into the stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony

14. He qualified for his second Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020 after playing in Rio in 2016