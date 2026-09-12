Former LIV Golfer In Contention For First Win Since Being Relegated From The Circuit

Frederik Kjettrup is in contention for his first title since being relegated from LIV Golf.

The Dane signed for Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC team for the 2025 season.

When he joined LIV Golf, Kjettrup gave up the Korn Ferry Tour status he had earned thanks to a brilliant season on PGA Tour Americas that included three victories.

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He struggled to bring that form to LIV Golf, though, with a T30 in Mexico City his best finish as he slid into the Drop Zone and was relegated.

Frederik Kjettrup struggled in his season on LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following that disappointment, Kjettrup has spent most of 2026 playing on the HotelPlanner Tour, where, aside from a runner-up finish at the Blot Play9, he has largely struggled, missing the cut in each of his other eight appearances.

However, at the English Trophy, which is taking place at The Caversham in England, it has been a different story, with Kjettrup leading the way after 54-holes on 16-under-par.

The 26-year-old certainly won’t be taking anything for granted just yet, as he leads by just one shot, with Joseba Torres, Calum Fyfe and Aron Zemmer tied for second.

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Whatever happens in the final round, there’s little doubt Kjettrup will take plenty of confidence from his performance, as he followed up rounds of 65 and 68 with a 67 on Saturday that included seven birdies and just two bogeys.

As well as being well-placed to claim his first victory since his LIV Golf relegation, Kjettrup will also have one eye on the season-long Race to Mallorca standings.

He began the week 72nd in the standings with 220 points, but victory would earn him another 320 and take his total to 540.

That could take him into the top 15 of the rankings, with those who remain there following the season-ending Rolex Grand Final earning DP World Tour cards for 2027.