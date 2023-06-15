8 Things You Didn't Know About Paul Barjon
We get to know the French professional golfer Paul Barjon a little better with these facts.
1. Barjon was born in Bordeaux, France in September 1992. His birthday is the 19th. However, he grew up in New Caledonia which is a French province located in the Pacific.
2. He attended Texas Christian University and whilst there doing an arts and sciences pre-major. In fact he still calls himself a fan of the team.
3. Barjon is the son of Paul and Marie Barjon and he has a brother called Louis.
4. His only victory on the Korn Ferry Tour came at the 2021 Huntsville Championship. At the end of regulation, he was tied with Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira, and on the third playoff hole – played at the par-5 10th hole – Pereira made birdie. However, Barjon holed a 20-foot eagle putt to win.
5. His favorite athletes are Tony Parker and Tiger Woods. He also says his dream foursome would include Woods, his dad and his grandfather. And because of his fandom for Parker, he still cites himself as a San Antonio Spurs fan, a team Parker played with for many years.
6. Barjon spent time with the French national team and French junior squad. For example he was selected to represent France along with TCU teammate Julien Brun at the 2012 World Amateur Championship in Turkey. The squad would finish third in the event.
7. Before competing at the 2023 US Open, Barjon had played in two previous Majors, the 2020 and 2021 US Opens. He missed the cut in both.
8. Lists the coolest thing he's ever done outside of golf as scuba diving.
