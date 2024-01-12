20 Things You Didn't Know About Peter Uihlein

Peter Uihlein is a former amateur star who reached the World No.1 spot and lifted the biggest amateur titles including the US Amateur Championship and Walker Cup.

The American is the son of Wally Uihlein, the former Acushnet CEO, and is now in the peak of his career and earning big bucks in the LIV Golf League.

Get to know Peter Uihlein and his career a little better...

Peter Uihlein facts:

1. He grew up in Massachussetts and now lives in Jupiter, Florida.

2. He is the son of Wally Uihlein, the former Acushnet (owners of Titleist and FootJoy) CEO and has used Titleist equipment his entire amateur and pro career.

3. He was the American Junior Golf Association's 'Player of the Year' in both 2005 and 2007, joining the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as multiple winners.

4. He went 4-0 at the 2009 Walker Cup at Merion Golf Club. Other players on the US side included Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman and Cameron Tringale.

5. He also played in the 2011 Walker Cup at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club alongside the likes of Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Harris English, where he won 2 points from four matches.

Uihlein starred in USA's 2009 Walker Cup victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He attended Oklahoma State University.

7. He was World No.1 amateur.

8. When he was 13 he moved to Florida to attend the IMG Academy.

9. He won the 2010 US Amateur at Chambers Bay.

He defeated David Chung 4&2 to win the 2010 US Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. His US Amateur win qualified him for the 2011 Masters, US Open and Open, with his best result in those Majors coming at the Open at Royal St George's where he finished T48th.

11. His 2011 Masters debut whilst still an amateur was his one and only Augusta National appearance to date.

12. Following his glittering amateur career, Uihlein turned pro in late 2011.

13. He began his professional career playing on the European and Challenge Tours, getting his first win at the Challenge Tour's 2013 Madeira Islands Open.

Uihlein's maiden pro victory came at the 2013 Madeira Islands Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. He won his first pro title on home soil at the 2017 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

15. His second Korn Ferry Tour win came at the 2021 MGM Resorts Championship.

16. He finished top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021 to earn his PGA Tour card for 2022.

17. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has played in every single LIV event since it debuted at the Centurion Club in June 2022.

18. He has two runner-up finishes in LIV Golf and has tasted two team victories playing for Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC.

19. He finished 12th in the 2023 LIV Golf League.

20. He married his wife Chelsea in 2018. They have one son together.

How far does Peter Uihlein drive the ball?

Peter Uihlein is one of the longest hitters in the game, averaging 322.5 yards in the 2023 LIV Golf League to top the circuit's driving distance charts - even beating the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

Peter Uihlein earnings

Uihlein has PGA Tour earnings of over $4m but his move to LIV Golf has hugely increased his bank balance. In LIV's inaugural season he won over $11m thanks to over $7m in prize money and a $4m bonus for finishing 3rd in the points standings. In the 2023 LIV Golf League he won over $6m - meaning he earned over $17m in the first two seasons of LIV Golf vs $4m for his entire career on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours.

He also has earnings of over €4.3m (around $4.8m) on the DP World Tour from his time playing in Europe.

Why Peter Uihlein wears orange

Peter Uihlein is often seen wearing orange and also uses orange Golf Pride Multi Compound grips on some of his clubs. Just like Rickie Fowler, it is in homage to his college time at Oklahoma State University, which is synonymous with the color orange.