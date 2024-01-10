20 Things You Didn't Know About JT Poston

JT Poston's route to the PGA Tour was a fast and equally fascinating one. But if you don't know all that much about his life and his career in golf, keep reading to find out more...

1. His full name is James Tyree Poston.

2. Poston was born in Hickory, North Carolina on June 1, 1993.

3. Poston's favorite sports teams are the North Carolina Tar Heels (college basketball), Carolina Panthers (NFL) and Atlanta Braves (MLB).

4. His nickname is 'The Postman' - a moniker he shares with Ian Poulter.

5. Away from the golf course, Poston enjoys hunting and fishing.

6. In 2021, Poston missed out on a second PGA Tour victory after losing to Seamus Power on the sixth extra hole at the Barbasol Championship. That was his only experience of a PGA Tour playoff to date.

7. He studied finance at Western Carolina University and graduated in 2015.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Poston has a wife called Kelly who he married in 2022.

9. Kelly and JT are due to become parents in March 2024 after announcing the news via social media.

10. He has two PGA Tour victories so far - the 2019 Wyndham Championship and the 2022 John Deere Classic.

11. At the Wyndham Championship, Poston became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA Tour event while going bogey-free through all four rounds.

12. At the 2022 John Deere Classic, Poston became the first person since 1992 to win that particular tournament wire-to-wire.

13. Poston's lowest career round on the PGA Tour arrived during the 2022 John Deere Classic when he shot a 62 on Thursday.

14. While at college, Poston won six times - including two consecutive Southern Conference titles.

JT Poston holds up the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. His career-high official world golf ranking was 40th after the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

16. Poston's highest finish at a Major arrived in 2023 when he ended in a tie for 34th at The Masters.

17. Poston joined the PGA Tour in 2017 after turning professional in 2015.

18. He has earned almost $15 million in official money on the PGA Tour.

19.In high school, Poston shot a state record round of 63.

20. Despite starting 2016 with no status on any tour, he had earned full PGA Tour status by the end of the year. Poston Monday qualified for a Web.com Tour event called the United Leasing Championship and finished T23. That result earned him a tee time at the Rex Hospital Open, where he would go on to end T3. As a consequence, Poston was given Special Temporary Member status for the season, and he secured a full PGA Tour card for 2017 thanks to five more top-15s - including two second-place finishes - which helped him to 10th on the season-long money list.