16 Things You Didn't Know About Natalie Gulbis
We get to know the American professional golfer better with these 16 facts.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
16 Things You Didn't Know About Natalie Gulbis
1. Natalie Gulbis was born on January 7, 1983 in Sacramento, California, USA.
2. She started playing golf at the age of 4.
3. Graduated from the University of Arizona and Granite Bay High School.
4. Whilst at the University of Arizona she competed on the golf team alongside Lorena Ochoa.
5. She won four collegiate tournaments while at the University of Arizona, including the NCAA West Regional. She was named a First-Team All-American in 2001.
6. Gulbis appeared on the 2007 version of Tiger Woods PGA Tour by EA Sports.
7. Her first LPGA Tour professional win came at the 2007 Evian Masters in France, where she defeated Jeong Jang in a playoff. This would be her only win on the Tour.
8. Gulbis' best year Major wise came in 2005. She finished T4, T5, T8 at the US Women's Open, Women's PGA Championship and Women's British Open respectively. At the 2006 ANA Inspiration she then finished T3, her best finish in a Major.
9. She turned professional in July, 2001.
10. We believe Gulbis is from Latvian ancestry.
11. Gulbis actually has an IMDB profile in which it lists off her television and acting credits. For example there it says she has been in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Apprentice USA, The Price Is Right, Charlie Rose and she also had her own show called The Natalie Gulbis Show back in 2005.
12. She credits her father John Gulbis as the individual most influencing her career.
13. At the age of 14, Gulbis won the California Women’s Amateur Championship
14. Gulbis has played on three Solheim Cup teams in 2005, 2007 and 2009. In 2005 she won three points, in 2007 she earned one point in singles, and finally in 2009 she won 1.5 points. She was on the winning team in all three Cups.
15. Gulbis retired in 2020.
16. She has a blog called Nine with Natalie in which she gives tips on golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
'No Surprises There' - Rahm Reacts To USA Ryder Cup Picks
Jon Rahm says there were no surprises in Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup wildcard selections, with the only question being over Sam Burns' selection
By Paul Higham Published
-
Keegan Bradley Admits To Being ‘Super Bummed Out’ Over Ryder Cup Omission
The 37-year-old has expressed his disappointment at missing out on the US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
Cheyenne Knight What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Cheyenne Knight.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Angel Yin What's In The Bag?
Let's take a look at what LPGA pro Angel Yin has in her bag.
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Madelene Sagstrom What's In The Bag?
We see what Swedish professional Madelene Sagstrom currently has in her bag
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Megan Khang What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American Solheim Cup star Megan Khang
By David Usher Published
-
Who Is Caroline Hedwall’s Caddie?
We take a look at the partnership between the Swedish player and Amanda Strang
By Mike Hall Published
-
Emily Kristine Pedersen What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Danish golfer and European Solheim Cup star Emily Kristine Pedersen
By David Usher Published
-
Who Is Emily Kristine Pedersen's Caddie?
The Dane currently has experienced caddie Michael Paterson on the bag
By Mike Hall Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Hedwall
We get to know the Swedish professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published