16 Things You Didn't Know About Natalie Gulbis

1. Natalie Gulbis was born on January 7, 1983 in Sacramento, California, USA.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 4.

3. Graduated from the University of Arizona and Granite Bay High School.

4. Whilst at the University of Arizona she competed on the golf team alongside Lorena Ochoa.

5. She won four collegiate tournaments while at the University of Arizona, including the NCAA West Regional. She was named a First-Team All-American in 2001.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Gulbis appeared on the 2007 version of Tiger Woods PGA Tour by EA Sports.

7. Her first LPGA Tour professional win came at the 2007 Evian Masters in France, where she defeated Jeong Jang in a playoff. This would be her only win on the Tour.

8. Gulbis' best year Major wise came in 2005. She finished T4, T5, T8 at the US Women's Open, Women's PGA Championship and Women's British Open respectively. At the 2006 ANA Inspiration she then finished T3, her best finish in a Major.

9. She turned professional in July, 2001.

10. We believe Gulbis is from Latvian ancestry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Gulbis actually has an IMDB profile in which it lists off her television and acting credits. For example there it says she has been in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Apprentice USA, The Price Is Right, Charlie Rose and she also had her own show called The Natalie Gulbis Show back in 2005.

12. She credits her father John Gulbis as the individual most influencing her career.

13. At the age of 14, Gulbis won the California Women’s Amateur Championship

14. Gulbis has played on three Solheim Cup teams in 2005, 2007 and 2009. In 2005 she won three points, in 2007 she earned one point in singles, and finally in 2009 she won 1.5 points. She was on the winning team in all three Cups.

15. Gulbis retired in 2020.

16. She has a blog called Nine with Natalie in which she gives tips on golf.