Record-Breaking 15-Year-Old Set For PGA Tour Debut Later This Month
Miles Russell was set to make his PGA Tour debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the fall - but another sponsor's invite has expedited his top-tier bow
15-year-old Miles Russell will make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit later this month.
The teenage sensation from Jacksonville Beach, Florida made history in early-April by becoming the youngest player to make the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event since Gipper Finau in 2006.
The high-school freshman would go on to finish T20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and become the youngest golfer since 1983 to earn a top-25 finish on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
He will now have the chance to test his game against many of the best players in the world after receiving one of four sponsor's exemptions to the PGA Tour event at Detroit Golf Club between June 27-30 - two weeks after the US Open. Rickie Fowler is the tournament's reigning champion.
Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament director Jason Langwell said: "The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where 'future stars start,' and we're thrilled to have Miles make his PGA Tour debut here and add to that legacy.
Weeks after becoming the youngest player on record to top-25 on @KornFerryTour, Miles Russell has earned a sponsor exemption to make his PGA TOUR debut @RocketClassic! pic.twitter.com/TCZLSRGtn7June 3, 2024
"He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world's best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club."
Meanwhile, Russell said: "I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA Tour debut.
"Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA Tour and test my game against the best players, and I'm looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month."
The reigning American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Junior Player of the Year was originally set to make his PGA Tour debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the fall, but that appearance will now be at least his second start.
Left-handed Russell - who broke Tiger Woods' record as the youngest AJGA Player of the Year - narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Puerto Rico Open earlier this season via a playoff, and he could choose to qualify for further PGA Tour events over the remaining months of the regular season or once the FedEx Cup Fall series begins.
Russell - who won both the Junior PGA Championship and the Junior Players Championship in 2023 - is one of a few teenagers to make their rise to notoriety this term, following breakout starts for 16-year-olds, Blades Brown and former Junior Ryder Cup rival, Kris Kim.
Brown ended T26 at the Myrtle Beach Classic while English amateur Kim made history by becoming the youngest European player ever to make the weekend at a PGA Tour event during The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May.
As a result of Kim's strong first showing, the teenager has been invited into the DP World Tour's British Masters later this season - shortly after completing his high-school exams.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
