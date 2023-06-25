14 Things You Didn't Know About Jenny Shin
Get to know more about the South Korean LPGA Tour pro
South Korean Jenny Shin has been has been a pro for 12 years and has steadily built an excellent career over that time. Here are 14 things you may not be familiar with about the South Korean.
1. Shin was born in Seoul, South Korea on 7 October 1992
2. She moved to the USA aged 9 – the same age she took up the game
3. She is based in Las Vegas
4. Shin won the US Girls’ Junior in 2006
5. She played as an amateur in the 2008 US Women's Open
6. She claimed another amateur win in 2009, the AJGA Heather Farr Classic
7. Shin was a three-time Rolex Junior All-American First Team selection
8. After turning professional in 2010, Shin joined the Futures Tour and won The International at Concord the same year.
9. Shin earned her LPGA Tour card in 2011
10. She has one LPGA Tour win – the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, which she won in 2016
11. Before the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Shin had career earnings of $5,519,396
12. Her hobbies include reading and shopping
13. She is a big fan of singer Bruno Mars and has seen him perform in Las Vegas
14. Shin credits her parents as her biggest influences
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
2023 Travelers Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
We’re heading into the Sunday round in Connecticut, and it’s essentially a two-man race for the Travelers Championship. Trent Pruitt weighs in from a betting perspective and analyzes whether or not anyone can close the gap on Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
Mel Reid Receives One-Stroke Penalty At KPMG Women's PGA Championship
The 35-year-old incurred the penalty after lifting the ball when not permitted on the fifth hole of her third round
By Mike Hall • Published
-
17 Things You Didn’t Know About Pablo Larrazabal
Get to know the charismatic Spaniard and multiple DP World Tour winner a little better
By Michael Weston • Published
-
LPGA Tour Hall Of Fame - Who’s In It And Criteria Explained
A total of 34 names are in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, but who are they, and how did they get there?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rising Star Rose Zhang Wins On LPGA Tour Debut
The 20-year-old only turned pro in May, but she becomes the first player since 1951 to win on her first LPGA Tour professional start
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Past Open Championship Winners At Royal Liverpool
Royal Liverpool hosted The Open 12 times between 1897 and 2014, but who were its winners?
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Where Is The 2024 US Open?
The 2024 tournament takes place at a venue that has become synonymous with the Major over the past quarter of a century
By Mike Hall • Published
-
21 Things You Didn’t Know About Rose Zhang
Here are 21 facts you may not be familiar with about the amateur sensation turned pro
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Are The Five Founding Clubs Of The USGA?
The year 1894 was a landmark moment for golf in America, and for the sport as a whole
By Michael Weston • Published
-
How Many LIV Players Have Won The US Open?
The five LIV players to have won the US Open - and at look back at their victories
By Michael Weston • Published