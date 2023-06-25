14 Things You Didn't Know About Jenny Shin

Get to know more about the South Korean LPGA Tour pro

Jenny Shin takes a shot at the 2023 KMPG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club
Jenny Shin took up golf at the age of nine
South Korean Jenny Shin has been has been a pro for 12 years and has steadily built an excellent career over that time. Here are 14 things you may not be familiar with about the South Korean.

1. Shin was born in Seoul, South Korea on 7 October 1992

2. She moved to the USA aged 9 – the same age she took up the game

3. She is based in Las Vegas

4. Shin won the US Girls’ Junior in 2006

5. She played as an amateur in the 2008 US Women's Open

6. She claimed another amateur win in 2009, the AJGA Heather Farr Classic

7. Shin was a three-time Rolex Junior All-American First Team selection

8. After turning professional in 2010, Shin joined the Futures Tour and won The International at Concord the same year.

9. Shin earned her LPGA Tour card in 2011

10. She has one LPGA Tour win – the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, which she won in 2016

Jenny Shin with the trophy after winning the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout

11. Before the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Shin had career earnings of $5,519,396

12. Her hobbies include reading and shopping

13. She is a big fan of singer Bruno Mars and has seen him perform in Las Vegas

14. Shin credits her parents as her biggest influences

