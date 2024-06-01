10 Things You Didn't Know About Wichanee Meechai

1. Wichanee Meechai was born 5th January 1993 in Bangkok, Thailand

2. She started playing golf when she was 13-years-old

3. Meechai credits her family, Singha Corporation and IDEMITSU as having the most influence on her career

Meechai during the US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. After a successful amateur career, she turned professional in 2010, at the age of 17

5. Claiming her first professional victory in 2012 at the Singha Classic on the All Thailand Golf Tour, Meechai set a China LPGA Tour record for the lowest round, a 9-under-par 63

6. After victories on the Thai LPGA Tour and Taiwan LPGA Tour, Meechai finished T22 at the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament to earn full LPGA Membership for the 2016 season

7. Her hobbies include watching movies, cooking and music

8. Despite her LPGA Tour status, Meechai recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three runner-up finishes, to finish fourth on the Epson Tour money list and extend her LPGA Membership for the 2017 season

9. As of writing, her best finish on the LPGA Tour is a tie for fifth at the Pure Silk Championship

10. Along with her best finish on the LPGA Tour, her best year came in 2022, when she made 19 cuts and over $300,000 in 28 events