10 Things You Didn't Know About Keith Mitchell

1. Mitchell was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and currently lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

2. Mitchell was introduced to the game by his father, who started playing at an older age. He also gave Keith the idea of wearing a visor on the course. Mitchell's mother, Cynthia, plans girls trips to his tournaments with her best friends, who have all known him his entire life. The members of the group, who call themselves the "Auntorage," travel to tournaments every few months and wear matching hats.

3. Mitchell played college golf at the University of Georgia. After graduating with a business and real estate degree, where he earned All-America honors in 2012, he joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2015 and played in 14 events with five top-10 finishes.

4. His sister, Brindley, attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland from 2009 to 2013.

5. Mitchell joined the PGA Tour in 2018 and his first and only PGA Tour victory came at the 2019 Honda Classic.

6. He bought a 1977 Jeep Cherokee Chief and has been gradually restoring it while at home in St. Simons Island, with the help of fellow Tour professional Michael Thompson.

7. He attended The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Fellow graduates of the school include Harris English, Stephan Jaeger and Luke List, as well as Brooke Pancake, who joined the LPGA in 2013.

8. We believe he is also a keen fisher, including fly fishing.

9. Mitchell is married to a woman called Claire Watson

10. Mitchell knows Peyton Manning well and first met him at age 4. He actually partnered with Manning and Andy Roddick at an event held at Sweetens Cove, an award-winning nine-hole public golf course outside of his hometown of Chattanooga.