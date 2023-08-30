10 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Martens

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

1. Caroline Martens is from Norway and turned professional in 2010. She was born on December 27, 1986.

2. She started playing golf because her mother met a golfer. As a result her mother played and improved so quickly that this stoked the competitiveness in Caroline. (In fact her mother won the Norwegian Championship after just playing the game for three years!). 

3. She was a student at  Louisiana State University from 2005-2009, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Psychology.

4. After completing her degree she actually got a job at a psychiatric hospital where she worked as a psychiatric therapist. Right now, according to her Instagram page she is a Headhunter and Executive Search Manager. 

5. She played four years at the University where she had a career average of 76.6 for 109 total rounds. She also made two appearances in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship (2006, 2008).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Caroline played on the Ladies European Tour (LET) from 2012 to 2019.

7. Caroline was named Golfer of the Year in Norway in 2003 and she also won Norway’s Junior Championship at the age of 12. To go along with that, at school Martens was also involved in ballet, snowboarding and swimming.

8. Her parents are Vidar and Ingrid Martens Larsen whilst she also has a younger brother called Casper.

9. Her favorite professional golfers are Ernie Ells and Tiger Woods.

10. Martens was named as a Solheim Cup vice-captain for the 2023 event by captain Suzann Pettersen. She never made the team in terms of playing herself.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior Staff Writer

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam's What's In The Bag: 

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees) 

Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees) 

Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22

