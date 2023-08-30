10 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Martens
1. Caroline Martens is from Norway and turned professional in 2010. She was born on December 27, 1986.
2. She started playing golf because her mother met a golfer. As a result her mother played and improved so quickly that this stoked the competitiveness in Caroline. (In fact her mother won the Norwegian Championship after just playing the game for three years!).
3. She was a student at Louisiana State University from 2005-2009, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Psychology.
4. After completing her degree she actually got a job at a psychiatric hospital where she worked as a psychiatric therapist. Right now, according to her Instagram page she is a Headhunter and Executive Search Manager.
5. She played four years at the University where she had a career average of 76.6 for 109 total rounds. She also made two appearances in the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship (2006, 2008).
6. Caroline played on the Ladies European Tour (LET) from 2012 to 2019.
7. Caroline was named Golfer of the Year in Norway in 2003 and she also won Norway’s Junior Championship at the age of 12. To go along with that, at school Martens was also involved in ballet, snowboarding and swimming.
8. Her parents are Vidar and Ingrid Martens Larsen whilst she also has a younger brother called Casper.
9. Her favorite professional golfers are Ernie Ells and Tiger Woods.
10. Martens was named as a Solheim Cup vice-captain for the 2023 event by captain Suzann Pettersen. She never made the team in terms of playing herself.
-
-
