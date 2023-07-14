10 Things You Didn't Know About Ben An
We get to know the South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun better with these 10 facts.
1. His nickname is Ben but his proper name is An Byeong-hun.
2. His parents are Jae Hyung Ahn and Zhimin Jiao. Both parents participated in table tennis at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, with his mom earning a silver (women's doubles) and bronze (women's singles) medal for China, and his dad picking up a bronze (men's doubles) for South Korea.
3. An moved to the United States in December 2005 to attend the David Leadbetter Golf Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
4. He would also attend the University of California-Berkeley after being one of the most highly sought after recruits in the United States at the time.
5. In August 2009 An became the youngest-ever winner of the U.S. Amateur when he defeated Ben Martin 7 & 5 in the 36-hole final at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma. He was 17 at the time.
6. In May 2015, he won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth which his first and only win on the DP World Tour. He has also lost in a playoff twice on the PGA Tour - at the 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and then the 2018 Memorial Tournament.
7. When An turned professional in 2011, he followed a piece of advice from Wally Uihlein, Titleist’s Chief Executive, to play in Europe and earned a spot on the Challenge Tour via qualifying school.
8. In December 2019, An played on the International team at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. An went 1–2–2 and lost his Sunday singles match against Webb Simpson, and the US narrowly won 16-14.
9. His birthday is September 17, 1991, and he was born in Seoul, South Korea.
10. His favorite course he has played is Augusta National and his favorite golf movie is Happy Gilmore.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
