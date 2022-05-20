What Is A Bowed Left Wrist In Golf?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It is something coaches will often say to players but what does it mean to have a bowed left wrist in golf? In this video and article, I’ll explain exactly what to look out for and, if it is the cause of your most destructive shot, I’ll offer a great drill to fix it.

A bowed left wrist in golf refers to how your hands are working during the swing, particularly at the top of the backswing. Using the logo on your glove as a guide, in the ideal position it would be pointing over the back of your head at the top. Those golfers who have a bowed left wrist will have their logo pointing straight up at the sky. This closes the clubface and can be the reason why some players struggle with hooking the ball.

It is important to say here that a bowed left wrist isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Two of the game’s best players have a bowed left wrist at the top of the backswing - Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Both men are able to rotate their bodies through the downswing in such an athletic way that they deliver the club square to the target through impact. In fact, both Rahm and Johnson tend to favour hitting a fade and they are very consistent with it too!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s more, if you are struggling with a slice then trying to feel some additional bowing in your left wrist at the top (as a practice drill) can help improve your ball flight and give you a helpful sense for how to control the clubface. This is worth a try if you're looking to fix your slice.

However, if you struggle with a hook, this bowed wrist could be the culprit. In practice, place a tee peg into your glove as I’m doing here and then take your normal neutral golf grip. At the top of the backswing, the tee peg highlights how your hands are working. Try to keep a straight left arm and hold your position at the top. If your wrists are bowed, move your hands into a more neutral position - where the tee is pointing over the back of your head instead of straight up at the sky.

(Image credit: Future)

You can video your swing and the tee peg will show clearly how your hands are working at the top. This adjustment might feel quite extreme but it will neutralise the angle of your clubface at the top. If you have been hitting a lot of hooks, it should help straighten up your ball flight.