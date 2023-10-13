Simple Tips To Alter The Trajectory Of Your Iron Shots
In this video, PGA pro Dan Grieve explains how to hit different ball flight windows with your irons
In the video and article below, Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Dan Grieve runs through his simple tips that will help you hit the ball high and low at will.
Being able to alter the trajectory of your iron shots is a really useful skill, particularly when you're playing into the wind or downwind, or to a pin that's either hugging the front or back of the green. You might also be in trouble and need to hit the ball low or high to escape, so it helps to have something to fall back on.
And it's not as difficult as you might think.
To hit the low punch shot, a couple of things in your set-up will make it much easier. First, move the ball a little bit further back so it's roughly in the middle of your stance, and them simply look low. What I mean by that is, once you're in your address position, pick out a spot on the ground about eight feet in front of you and look at it.
Now, if you want to hit the ball higher because, let's say you're going downwind or you're faced with a front flag or you've got a tree to go over. Again, most of the adjustments are made in the set-up.
Move the ball position forward so it's nearer your front foot with your hands slightly behind the ball. Then, in contrast to the low shot, I want you to look high. So look up into the sky somewhere and that will increase the upward tilt in your shoulders, further encouraging a higher ball flight.
In the swing, feel like you hinge your wrists a little more and then finish nice and high in the follow-through.
Location: Woburn GC
Dan is one of the leading coaches in the UK, a Fellow of the PGA and a short-game virtuoso. He has had considerable success with a collection of tour pros, helping them to Order of Merit titles and major victories, and his Short Game School is the most attended in the UK. His students, past and present, include Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Inci Mehmet and Iona Stephen.
Most common problem:
Swing – over the top , help by getting the basics correct at address and making them aware how to get the club online coming down.
Short game – creating spin and feel around the greens, help by educating on what the short game actually is (weak on purpose) and understand bounce and how they can apply it to different lies/situations.
Greatest success story:
Helping Georgia Hall from World No. 450 to No. 6 and winning a Major, two Order of Merits and Solheim Cup appearances.
Greatest teacher:
Alex Hay was a great influence during my first few years at Woburn. In sport more generally Sir Clive Woodward has taught me how to deliver at the highest level.
Most common fault:
Flipped right hand (hands behind the ball). Understand a correct coil/load going back and how to sequence better coming down so the chest opens up and gives the arms space to deliver a stronger impact. Lots of body action drills to enhance the feel, with and without the ball.
