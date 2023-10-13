Simple Tips To Alter The Trajectory Of Your Iron Shots

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the video and article below, Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Dan Grieve runs through his simple tips that will help you hit the ball high and low at will.

Being able to alter the trajectory of your iron shots is a really useful skill, particularly when you're playing into the wind or downwind, or to a pin that's either hugging the front or back of the green. You might also be in trouble and need to hit the ball low or high to escape, so it helps to have something to fall back on.

And it's not as difficult as you might think.

To hit the low punch shot, a couple of things in your set-up will make it much easier. First, move the ball a little bit further back so it's roughly in the middle of your stance, and them simply look low. What I mean by that is, once you're in your address position, pick out a spot on the ground about eight feet in front of you and look at it.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Now, if you want to hit the ball higher because, let's say you're going downwind or you're faced with a front flag or you've got a tree to go over. Again, most of the adjustments are made in the set-up.

Move the ball position forward so it's nearer your front foot with your hands slightly behind the ball. Then, in contrast to the low shot, I want you to look high. So look up into the sky somewhere and that will increase the upward tilt in your shoulders, further encouraging a higher ball flight.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

In the swing, feel like you hinge your wrists a little more and then finish nice and high in the follow-through.