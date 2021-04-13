How To Stop Cutting Across The Ball

Getting out of bad habits that have been ingrained for an extended period of time takes patience and perseverance. In fact, to make a change to an already-effective action isn’t easy. But by using this exaggerated drill and understanding the concept of feel vs real, it can be done.

And of course, as with everything in golf, you need to get on top of the basics first if you desire success, especially if you’re cutting across the ball. That includes things like ball position, alignment and posture.

But once you’ve done that, Alex Elliott’s training tips will help you develop a better swing pattern that’ll stop you slicing it for good.

How to stop cutting across the ball

The beauty of this is that it’s so simple to set up. First, if there is a line on your ball, point it towards your target. From there, you want to create a gate to swing the clubhead through that will really exaggerate the opposite move to what you’re battling.

This can be done with balls or tees, placing one behind and to the right of the ball you intend to hit as well as one in front and to the left.

A visual focus like this is a great way to encourage an in-to-out path as it creates a feeling and an image you can take with you to the course.

In tennis terms, it should feel like you’re whipping a wicked topspin forehand.

Once you’ve set the drill up, raise your driver off the ground and take some initial practice swings to really get a sense of what you’re trying to achieve. Then give it a go and see how you get on.

It’s an exaggerated way of practising that helps you learn the difference between feel and real and should work you into a nice middle ground.

And another reason it’s effective is because with the tees or balls in place, you should get some feedback as to whether you are swinging the club through the gate you’ve created.

As a side note, we’d recommend using tees to start with to ensure no damage is done in the event of any mishaps.

Over time, the benefits from honing this move will be plentiful. For one, it will improve the quality of your strike, which in turn will increase your swing speed, ball speed and therefore distance.

And not only this, but it’ll allow you more margin for error to actually hit more fairways.

So, what are you waiting for?