I Cured My Biggest Swing Fault Using This Simple Drill... And All You Need Is A Tennis Ball!

Over the past 12 months, I am proud to say that I have come on leaps and bounds in terms of my overall golf game - but it's fair to say I owe almost all of that success to a plethora of expert golf tips, the best training aids and engaging drills.

After investing time in developing my understanding of golf strategy, learning how to read greens and practicing some of the toughest shots on the course, my handicap dropped by almost ten shots in one season - but I was still struggling with one common swing fault.

That was until I had a chat with PGA Master Professional Anders Mankert, who shared with me a simple weight transfer drill using something I had just lying around in the shed... a tennis ball!

I can't believe how positive the results have been on my weight transfer, but also my tempo and rhythm. So, in the interest of helping as many amateur golfers as possible to improve their game, Anders explains how to carry out this simple exercise in our helpful video and article...

Weight Transfer Golf Drills: The Split Tennis Ball Exercise

Anders Mankert PGA Master Professional and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Anders Mankert is the owner and head professional at Leicester Golf Centre, with a coaching career spanning more than 28 years. In 2024, Anders received the title of Master PGA Professional - becoming only the 65th person in history to be awarded that accolade. His vast coaching experience has transformed the golf swing of many amateurs and professionals, while also striving to grow the game through his revolutionary work at Leicester Golf Centre.

This is a great drill to learn how to master weight transfer effectively in the golf swing and it will also help you to compress the golf ball. All you need to to carry out this simple exercise is a tennis ball that has been split into two halves.

Get into your normal posture and take your golf grip as you usually would. Place one half of the tennis ball under your trail heel, with the green fuzzy side facing up to the sole of your shoe, and place the other half under the ball of your lead foot.

Squash the tennis ball under your trail heel in the backswing (Image credit: Tom Miles)

To transfer your weight correctly, as you swing back you should squash the tennis ball under your trail heel. As you start the downswing, you should then transfer all that weight and pressure into the lead side, squashing the tennis ball under your lead foot in the process.

Once you are used to the rocking motion, moving your weight into the left heel and then into the ball of the lead foot, you will notice a better compression of the golf ball as you strike it and plenty more distance on your shots.

Squash the tennis ball under the ball of your lead foot in the downswing (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Frequently Asked Questions: Weight Transfer

Q: What is swaying in the golf swing?

A: Swaying is a leading cause of many undesirable shots in golf, including topping the golf ball. Learning how to stop swaying in the golf swing is a great way to strike the golf ball better, but what is swaying?

As the upper body moves away from the golf ball in the backswing, the lateral movement causes a change in the low point. This can cause the club to bottom out way behind the ball, causing a fat shot or a big compensation which could lead to topping it.

Q: When should my weight shift in the golf swing?

A: The weight transfers onto your trail side early in the backswing, allowing you to load all that pressure and store power ready to unleash it later in the swing. The weight transfers onto the lead side at the start of the downswing, with the lower body moving back to target side as the upper body is still completing the final stages of the backswing.