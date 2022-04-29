Why Hitting A 3-Wood Off The Tee Isn't Worth It

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A 3-wood is notoriously one of the hardest in the bag to hit, whether off the tee or the fairway. It's why, when golfers find one they like, they generally stick with it until it gives up on them. Take Henrik Stenson and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as examples.

When the driver is misbehaving, it tends to be the next club in line that people will reach for as it still delivers good distance and is supposed to tighten up the dispersion. But is that actually the case?

Well, yes, according to Arccos data, but the results aren't exactly resounding. In fact, across handicaps ranging from 0-20, you are less than 1% more likely to hit the fairway with a 3-wood as you are with a driver, while the average loss of distance is 12 yards. It doesn't seem like a worthy trade-off, does it? Let's delve deeper into some of the specifics...

0-5 handicappers

The data obtained from zero and five-handicappers was incredibly similar. Looking at fairways hit, scratch players find 2.4% more fairways with a 3-wood than they do with the big stick, whereas that drops slightly to 1.3% for five-handicappers. The average distance lost is 15 and 14 yards respectively.

The biggest percentage change is in the category of tee shots under 30 yards from the middle of the fairway. This happens 4% more with a 3-wood for scratch golfers and 3.3% more for five-handicappers. Again, it's a small gain for the distance you're giving up.

10-15 handicappers

While it might be expected the performance differences would grow working up through the handicap ranges, the opposite is actually true. Again looking at fairways hit to begin with, a 10-handicapper is only 0.7% more likely to find the fairway with a 3-wood than with a driver and a 15-handicapper is actually 0.3% less likely to find the short grass with what is considered the 'safer' of the two clubs.

As is the case above, dispersion is tighter with the 3-wood but it is only marginal, while the average loss of distance is 13 and 11 yards for 10- and 15-handicappers respectively.

20-handicappers

Once again, there are no surprises in this category. The percentage differences are minuscule, with 20-handicappers actually 0.8% more likely to find the fairway when hitting a driver. Distance from the middle of the fairway is a fraction smaller on average with a 3-wood but is that enough to justify the loss of 10 yards?

Here's a breakdown of the data in its entirety:

DRIVER DATA Handicap Index % under 30yds from centre % under 40yds from centre Fairway % Median distance (yds) 0 78.8% 89.8% 47.3% 245 5 78.5% 89.7% 47.1% 236 10 77.8% 89.2% 45.4% 224 15 77.5% 89% 44% 214 20 77.4% 88.9% 42.7% 205 Average 78% 89.3% 45.5% 226

3-WOOD DATA Handicap Index % under 30yds from centre % under 40yds from centre Fairway % Median distance (yds) 0 82.8% 92.4% 49.7% 230 5 81.8% 92% 48.4% 222 10 81% 91.5% 46.1% 211 15 80.2% 90.9% 43.7% 202 20 79.9% 90.7% 41.9% 195 Average 81.2% 91.6% 46.4% 214

COMPARISON DATA Handicap Index % change under 30yds from centre % change under 40yds from centre Fairway % change Median distance change (yds) 0 4% 2.6% 2.4% -15 5 3.3% 2.3% 1.3% -14 10 3.2% 2.3% 0.7% -13 15 2.7% 1.9% -0.3% -11 20 2.5% 1.8% -0.8% -10 Average 3.2% 2.3% 0.9% -12

There's no denying that across the board, the 3-wood is the safer club in terms of keeping the ball in play. But it's marginal. And this isn't to deter golfers who have perhaps just invested in one of the best fairway woods on the market or those who already have a trusty fairway finder. Rather, just keep this information in mind next time you have a fall-out with the driver.

Instead of automatically reaching for the club that's next in line, perhaps it would be wiser to consider another option like one of the best driving irons instead. Food for thought!