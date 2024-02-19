Matsuyama Gained 6 Strokes From Tee To Green In His Mind-Blowing Final Round At The Genesis Invitational... This Simple Ball-Striking Drill Will Help You Flush It Like Hideki
The newly-crowned Genesis Invitational winner was sensational from tee to green at Riviera. Below, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andrew Reynolds reveals a simple drill to help improve your ball-striking
Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, and it's easy to see why when you drill down into the stats. The nine-time PGA Tour winner gained over 6 strokes on the field from tee to green in a final round 62, and hit over 66 percent of greens in regulation over the week.
In what will surely be one of the rounds of the year, Matsuyama gained a staggering 8.47 strokes on the field, more than doubling the combined strokes gained score of both runner-up finishers Zalatoris (1.47) and List (2.47) in the final round.
After watching his tee to green masterclass, you might be thinking... how can I improve my ball-striking? Well, wonder no more, as we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andrew Reynolds to share a simple ball-striking tip that can help you flush it like Hideki...
Better Ball-Striking Drill
"Often, the difference between a good swing and a bad one is nothing more technical than your rhythm. Finding the right tempo will help the sequencing of your swing as a whole, and this drill will give you a great feel for what the right speed is for you," says Reynolds.
"Take nine balls and split them into three piles. For the first three shots, hit the balls as hard as you can and keep a rough note of where they go. For the next three shots, swing the club as smoothly as you can. Finally, hit the last three balls taking ten percent off your smooth swing."
"You will notice some trends in terms of the ball flight. It might be that your flat-out swing hits the ball a bit to the right (you might well be able to use that knowledge to your advantage on the course). Of course, what you will also notice is which swing speed delivers the straightest flight, and that’s the one you need to stick to on the course."
Andrew's Ball Striking Drill Checklist
1) Focus on tempo to improve your sequencing
2) Split the drill into three sections, using three sets of three balls, varying your swing speed in each
3) Make a note of the ball flight for each swing speed
4) Decide which swing speed delivers the straightest flight and use that on the course
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
