Browse Every Issue Of The World's Oldest Golf Publication - Golf Monthly Archive
Every single Golf Monthly issue dating back to 1911 is now available to read online via The Magazine Archive
Golf Monthly is the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love. It's the world's longest oldest golf magazine and longest running golf publication, with the first issue dating back to 1911. The publication was founded by two-time Open champion Harold Hilton, and 112 years later the brand is still the authority for golf news, instruction, equipment reviews and much more.
The full archive is now available at The Magazine Archive, with keen readers, golf fans and historians able to browse every single issue published since 1911. Explore more than 100 years of history and well over 1,000 issues for less than 10p per day!*
- Day pass: £4.99
- Month pass: £19.99
- Annual pass: £99.99
* Golf Monthly subscribers are eligible for a special discount of £64 off the annual subscription fee.
Golf Monthly is packed with all the information you need to help improve your game.
Take your game to the next level with tips, drills and advice from top Tour Pros and the UK’s top coaches. Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest equipment will ensure you buy the best whatever your budget and if you are looking to venture away with friends Golf Monthly will give you plenty of ideas of where to play and stay both in the UK and abroad.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
