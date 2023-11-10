Browse Every Issue Of The World's Oldest Golf Publication - Golf Monthly Archive

Golf Monthly is the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love. It's the world's longest oldest golf magazine and longest running golf publication, with the first issue dating back to 1911. The publication was founded by two-time Open champion Harold Hilton, and 112 years later the brand is still the authority for golf news, instruction, equipment reviews and much more.

The full archive is now available at The Magazine Archive, with keen readers, golf fans and historians able to browse every single issue published since 1911. Explore more than 100 years of history and well over 1,000 issues for less than 10p per day!*

  • Day pass: £4.99
  • Month pass: £19.99
  • Annual pass: £99.99

* Golf Monthly subscribers are eligible for a special discount of £64 off the annual subscription fee.

Golf Monthly is packed with all the information you need to help improve your game.

Take your game to the next level with tips, drills and advice from top Tour Pros and the UK’s top coaches. Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest equipment will ensure you buy the best whatever your budget and if you are looking to venture away with friends Golf Monthly will give you plenty of ideas of where to play and stay both in the UK and abroad.

