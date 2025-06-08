How To Play The Toughest Bunker Shot In Golf – Can You Escape The Sand Unscathed?
Bunker shots can be hard at the best of times, but this scenario is perhaps the toughest challenge of all. Fortunately, our pro can help you escape the sand
Clive Tucker
Bunker shots are an area that many of us struggle with, leading to some of the most common mistakes amateur golfers make around the greens.
Learning how to hit a bunker shot successfully is crucial lesson for all golfers, but sadly not all lies and shots in the sand are equal.
Some of the hardest bunker shots to play can be challenging for even the most accomplished golfers, but I believe this one might be the toughest.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Clive Tucker teaches you how to escape the bunker when you are faced with a plugged lie near the face - which is a crucial lesson that could save you plenty of shots when the time comes...
How To Play The Toughest Bunker Shot In Golf
Clive spent ten years as a playing professional before making the move into elite coaching. He's worked with a number of tour professionals, and one of his great strengths is being able to tailor his instruction for each student no matter their level.
1. Different Approach
The plugged or semi-plugged lie near a steep face presents a real challenge.
Normally, on longer plugged bunker shots, I would recommend closing the face and hitting it very hard with a full finish to chase the ball off and away.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That won’t work here, as you won’t generate the loft needed to get the ball out over the bunker face.
2. Setup Change
When we are faced with a plugged lie in the bunker, especially when near the face, we need to do something different, but what?
The first thing is not to close the clubface as that de-lofts the club. Setup is then similar to a standard bunker shot, but with two key bunker setup changes.
Set your hands a bit lower and feel as though you’re sitting down a little. This helps to promote a faster wrist-cock to get you taking the club up almost vertically.
3. No Follow-Through
You still have to drive the clubhead down hard on to the ball to generate speed, but you pretty much want to stop at impact with virtually no follow-through.
This should allow you to pop the ball up and out with enough height to clear the face. It won’t spin or check but won’t release too far either. Your main goal here is to get it out!
How Often Does The Average Amateur Golfer Get Up And Down From The Bunker?
According to Shot Scope data, the average amateur golfer has a sand save percentage of just 20%, meaning they only get the ball up and down successfully from the bunker around one in five times.
The average scratch golfer actually achieves this around 37% of the time, whereas a 25-handicapper is only successfully 10% of the time, painting a stark picture on the importance of improving bunker shot technique in order to shoot lower scores.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Clive TuckerTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
RBC Canadian Open 2025 Round Four Tee Times
Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox lead a tightly-bunched leaderboard at TPC Toronto with both looking for the biggest win of their careers so far...
-
'The Easy Guide To Making A Perfect 12' - PGA Tour Winner Humorously Mocks His Octuple-Bogey At RBC Canadian Open
The Frenchman endured a horrible run down TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's 10th hole - his first of the day - during Friday's second round and sarcastically explained his thought process on social media after missing the cut
-
Golf Warm-Up Exercises: 5 Things Every Golfer Should Do Before Their Round
Golf warm-up exercises are crucial to improving your scoring and give you the best chance of success in competitions... but many golfers foolishly overlook them
-
'It Sends Shivers Down My Spine' – How To Play The Scariest Shot In Golf
There are some golf shots that instantly strike fear into even the bravest of weekend warriors... but making three simple changes can remove that fear
-
3 Things The Best Golfers In The World Do On The Tee Box (And Why You Must Copy Them)
Copying the best golfers in the world is difficult due to their elite technical ability, but every amateur golfer can do these 3 things to improve off the tee
-
Want To Play Better Golf This Weekend? I Can Cure Your Slice In 60 Minutes...
So many amateurs are plagued with a slice, which hampers their scoring potential on the golf course. However, with my expert tips, I can cure you in 60 minutes
-
Forget Push Ups And Squats – Try 3 Simple Tips To Gain 10 Yards Off The Tee
Gain 10 yards off the tee without the need for tiresome workouts and lengthy gym sessions – Top 50 Coach John Jacobs has the perfect distance-boosting formula
-
Recognise This Fault In Your Golf Swing? It's Time 'Elvis Leg' Left The Building...
Plenty of people try to emulate the great Elvis Presley, but doing so on the course rarely leads to success in the golf swing. Tom Motley explains...
-
I Can Help You Strike The Golf Ball Better Than Ever Before (And All You Need Is A Towel)
Better ball striking and low scoring go hand in hand, but with practise time in short supply it's important to find the right drills. Grab a towel and let's go!
-
Destroying Your Scorecard Around The Green? Try My 3 Simple Shots To Get Up And Down From Anywhere
Save your short game with the help of PGA Specialist Coach and Honorary Member Sarah Bennett, as she teaches you how to play three simple shots around the green