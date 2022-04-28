Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If your ball comes to rest against a rake left in a bad position, you'll be left with an impossible shot. This is why this subject sparks anger and debate among golfers. In this video and article, we answer the question, where should bunker rakes be placed?

Where Should Bunker Rakes Be Placed?

Rakes in or out, or maybe even half in, half out? Everyone seems to have a view on this one, yet there can never be a definitive answer because wherever you leave the rake, balls can strike it and either bounce clear or end up in trouble. Fact.

Mistakes To Avoid

Whilst opinions differ on whether rakes should be left in or out of bunkers, there are some basic mistakes every golfer should try to avoid. The main one would be leaving it at right angles to the line of play. This greatly increases the chances of it affecting another player's ball. Instead, you should always try to leave it parallel to the line of play.

Another mistake to avoid is leaving it half in, half out of the bunker. No matter what the angle of the rake, if a ball comes it rest against it, the resulting lie is likely to be be very difficult. Take a moment to think about whether you'd like your ball to be lodged under the lip before you leave the rake half in, half out.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

GM Opinion

For me, the answer to this question for years was to leave the rake on a flat area in the middle of the bunker. My feeling was that this would be where it would least negatively impact play. However, after some careful thought, it became clear there are some issues with this.

Firstly, by virtue of it being in the area of the trap where the ball is most likely to gather, you are increasing the chances of it impacting play. Secondly, to leave the rake in the middle of the bunker, you'll almost certainly need to throw it back in after you've raked your footprints. If the rake bounces, you'll create indentations in the sand that another ball could come to rest in. Finally, if a player has to retrieve the rake from the middle of a big bunker before then going to another area to play his or her shot (and rake their footprints), it could delay play.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Whilst there is no rule relating to where bunker rakes should be left, on The R&A website, there is a recommendation to leave it outside at the point of least interference.

We think this means, if possible, leaving it parallel to the line of play and far enough away from the bunker so that if it comes into contact with a ball, it doesn't leave the player in a really difficult position (ie. playing from a steep, hanging lie).

As we have already said, there is clearly no perfect position to leave a bunker rake. Above all, our advice would be simply to consider those playing the course after you. Make a judgement call on where to leave it so that if a ball does comes to rest against it, the resulting shot isn't unfairly difficult.