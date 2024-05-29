How Do You Practice Hitting A Driver? Find Out How To Unlock Your Potential Off The Tee
Perfect your practice time with the driver and start crushing it off the tee with these four expert tips...
The driver is often the first club we pull out of the bag, and the result can set the tone for the rest of the round. With so much to consider, like the optimal driver launch angle, the perfect ball position and trying to avoid too much spin, spending some time on the range practicing is a must.
In this article, PGA professional Keith Williams shares four expert tips to perfect your practice time with the driver...
Play Your Natural Shot
On the range you should cultivate your natural shot, as this will be the easiest one for you to repeat and execute under pressure on the course. Choose a specific target and check that your set-up and aim are aligned to allow you to hit that natural shape.
Complete Your Turn
Concentrate on completing your turn in the backswing, with a good weight shift and finish in a balanced position with your body fully turned towards the target. Not completing your turn can lead to many common swing faults, bringing big numbers into play.
Focus On The Fundamentals
Before a competition round, I’d advise against getting too technical and worrying over certain positions. Rather, focus on the basics, such as alignment and ball position. Then, aim for quality over quantity, hitting a maximum of 20 drives to ensure you save your best stuff for the course!
Adapt Your Ball Flight
Finally, being able to adapt your ball flight to variable conditions is a prerequisite of successful golfers. Hit a few drives with the ball teed up higher, and a few lower. You’ll then be better prepared to execute the correct flight that the hole requires, when you eventually get out on the course.
How To Practice Your Driver Swing At Home
For many amateur golfers, getting to the range to practice can be difficult due to various commitments in our day-to-day lives. While it's really important to set aside some time, there are also ways you can practice at home.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With so many new practice aids available on the market, there are plenty of options for golfers wanting to improve their game. You could opt for the best golf net, best training aids like a swing speed stick or a golf swing trainer, or go all out and fork out for one of the best golf simulators.
However you decide to practice, combining some at home tweaking with a well-organised range session as often as possible will certainly set you on the right path to great results.
Want To Read More Expert Golf Tips?
The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
My 5 Picks To Win The US Women’s Open (And Why)
Here are five players I expect to be challenging for the Major trophy on Sunday at Lancaster Country Club
By Alison Root Published
-
How Well Do You Know The Harton S. Semple Trophy?
The Harton S. Semple Trophy, awarded to the US Women's Open champion, is one that every player wants to get their hands on
By Alison Root Published
-
Hole More Putts Under Pressure With 3 Expert Putting Tips
When the pressure ramps up on the greens, the last thing you want is a cold putter. These three expert tips will help to inject some fire into the flat stick...
By Andy Gorman Published
-
Conquer The Dreaded Plugged Lie In The Bunker With 3 Expert Tips
Finding your golf ball plugged in the bunker is one of the worst feelings in golf, but there is no need to fear it thanks to these three expert tips...
By Andrew Jones Published
-
3 Expert Tips To Improve Your Ball Flight
Improve your ball flight and find your target more consistently, with three top tips from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Steve Robinson...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
World No.8 Patrick Cantlay Shares His Eight Favorite Golf Tips
Patrick Cantlay is one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour, ranking well across all areas of his game. Here, he shares some of his expert tips...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Tour Pro Tips And Drills From A Four-Time PGA Tour Winner
These expert tips and drills, from a top-30 player in the world, will help to supercharge your golf game...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Calibrate Your Putting Stroke With This Simple Pre-Round Drill
Introducing this pre-round putting drill, from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andy Gorman, will help to get you firing with the flat stick...
By Andy Gorman Published
-
Understanding This Crucial Aspect Of The Golf Swing Could Be The Key To Better Ball Striking...
Whether you swing the golf club flat, or a little more upright, our expert's advice will help to improve your ball striking...
By John Howells Published
-
Master The 50-Yard Pitch Shot With The Help Of A Four-Time DP World Tour Winner
The 50-yard pitch shot is one of the hardest skills in golf to execute, but these expert tour pro tips can help to improve your consistency...
By Mark Townsend Published