Team Europe will go into the final day six points adrift of Team USA, as they tied the afternoon fourballs.

Team USA Take Monstrous Lead Into Ryder Cup Final Day

Despite a much better fourball session from Team Europe, they will trail 11-5 going in to tomorrow’s singles.

Starting the afternoon, Europe needed a 4-0 session and, thanks to Shane Lowry, it started well, with six birdies and a crucial par at the last securing a 1-up victory alongside Tyrrell Hatton.

Facing off against Harris English and Tony Finau, the Europeans managed to get to 2-up through 11 holes. The American’s did fire back though with a birdie at the 13th, as the match remained on a knife edge heading into its conclusion.

Birdies halved the 14th and 16th with the match being only the fourth of the week to go down the 18th.

Having to lay-up with his second, Lowry struck a crisp iron shot to 10-foot of the hole and, with English in for par, it remained up to the Irishman to sink the winning putt.

With one smooth motion, the 34-year-old holed it, turning and celebrating like he had so often done throughout the fourballs session.

Their result was soon followed by the Spaniards of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who remained undefeated as a pair, claiming three points from a possible three.

Rahm was in destructive form, especially on the back nine, as he holed some crucial putts to defeat Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth 2&1.

The celebrations weren’t to last long though, as Team USA’s Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa continued their undefeated streak.

Claiming a 4&3 win over the struggling pair of Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, the American duo also secured three wins from three at Whistling Straits, with both men looking in stunning form going into the singles tomorrow.

It was to be USA who claimed the last point in the afternoon, with the impressive duo of Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler landing a 3&1 victory over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Sitting 1-down through 13, the big-hitting pair reeled off four holes on the spin, eventually securing the win on the par-3 17th.

As a result of the 2-2 tied session, Team USA will only need 3.5 points in tomorrow’s singles to reclaim the Ryder Cup that they lost in 2018.