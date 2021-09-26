Check out how social media reacted to an emotional Rory McIlroy.

Social Media Reacts To Emotional Rory McIlroy Interview

Going in to the Sunday singles, Team Europe faced a mountain of a challenge at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Having lost all three of his matches, Rory McIlroy had come under some fire. However, the four-time Major champion showed his class and steely determination, defeating one of USA’s in-form players, Xander Schauffele 3&2.

In an interview with Henni Koyack after his match, an emotional McIlroy broke down in tears saying “I love being part of this team. I love my teammates so much and I should have done more for them this week.”

The interview was a real tear jerker, with people taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts and support of the 32-year-old.

Check out the responses below: