Shane Lowry: “Ryder Cup By Far The Best Week Of My Golfing Career”

Although Europe lost the Ryder Cup in record-breaking fashion, Shane Lowry had the time of his life

Want to know what it means to play in the Ryder Cup? Just ask Shane Lowry. The popular Irishman won The Open in 2019 in his home country yet described his experience at Whistling Straits as “by far the best week of my golfing career.”

And that’s despite being part of a team that lost by a record-breaking margin.

Lowry was one of Padraig Harrington’s wildcard picks and asked to sum it all up, he said: “It’s just so hard to describe. I spent years trying to make a Ryder Cup team, and I got here this week and didn’t know what to expect.

“Obviously it’s been — I have probably done something that I only could have dreamed of. I won The Open by six shots in my home country, and this week is by far — sorry, Tommy [Fleetwood] — but this week has been by far the best week of my golfing career.

“Like honestly, to be able to share the team room with these boys, to be able to play for Paddy, it’s just been so special. I said to the lads last night, I’m having the time of my life, and we’re six points behind. What’s it going to be like when we’re leading?

“No matter how long I play, for the rest of my career, I’ll want be to be part of this team. You just form a special bond with people that you don’t — not that you don’t think you ever would, but you just have — there’s just something there that we’ll always have.”

The 34-year-old’s highlight for the week – on the course, anyway – surely came in the Saturday fourballs session. Alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Lowry nailed a 12-footer on the last green to secure a one-up victory over Harris English and Tony Finau and register his first point for Team Europe.

And at one stage during Saturday’s afternoon action, it looked like the visitors were on the comeback trail and had a sniff of whitewashing the session to reduce the deficit to two ahead of the Sunday singles.

Alas, it wasn’t to be and truth be told, the Americans looked good for the win from the outset on Friday morning.

“Look, we got beaten by a better side, but I really enjoyed myself,” Lowry added.

“I’m so privileged to be a part of this team, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I don’t enjoy getting beaten like I did today, but you know, I had a great moment on the 18th green yesterday and tried to do my bit for the team.

“We came up obviously a long way short, but it’s just been an incredible experience and something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”