Michael Jordan was seen celebrating Dustin Johnson's birdie putt at the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Michael Jordan Seen Supporting Team USA At The Ryder Cup

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan is a huge golf fan and, at Whistling Straits, the sporting legend was seen supporting his fellow countrymen.

Jordan, who is regarded as the best basketball player of all time, was seen in Wisconsin cheering on the USA team, most notably in the afternoon match of Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele against Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger.

The six-time championship winner, who owns the exclusive golf course “The Grove XXIII,” which has fewer than 80 members, was seen fist pumping Johnson’s winning birdie putt as the duo cruised to a comfortable lead.

It isn’t the first time that Jordan has been spotted at a Ryder Cup; the American has been seen at every Ryder Cup since 1999.

Jordan has a huge passion for the sport, stating in an interview “for the first time in my life it’s been a place where I’ve been able to get away from all the noise, and I desperately needed that.

“When you are in the heart of so much chaos you sometimes have to switch completely the other way, and when I discovered golf I suddenly had this outlet that was like nothing I had found before.

“I think if you understand golf, you appreciate the seclusion and the calm. Some people don’t like that level of escape, whereas I thought it was the coolest thing ever.”

As mentioned above, the sporting great loves his golf—playing nearly every day down in Florida at his own golf club “Grove XXIII.”

The club is so exclusive that it has fewer than 80 members since it opened in 2019, many of whom are high-profile celebrities, including former US President, Barack Obama.

Another interesting point about the golf course, is the amazing drink delivery system, which you can see in the video below: