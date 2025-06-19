'I'm Really Proud To Have Him On This Team' - Captain Keegan Bradley Says JJ Spaun Will Be 'The Heartbeat' Of Team USA At Bethpage
Keegan Bradley has seemingly confirmed JJ Spaun will be on his Ryder Cup squad regardless of what happens the rest of the season - saying he'll be "the heartbeat" of Team USA at Bethpage
His US Open victory didn't officially secure his place in the Ryder Cup, but JJ Spaun has seemingly booked his spot on Team USA going on comments from captain Keegan Bradley.
Spaun's brilliant late finish at Oakmont not only saw him claim his first Major title, but also sent him flying up the USA Ryder Cup points list into third.
The top six in those standings after the BMW Championship in mid-August will qualify automatically, with another six picks to be chosen by captain Bradley.
And although nothing is locked up just yet, his US Open triumph and runner-up finish at The Players Championship has seemingly impressed Bradley enough to ensure Spaun will be making his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage.
"I've spoken with JJ. I am so thrilled for him to have won that tournament. He's played so great this year," said Bradley ahead of the Travelers Championship.
"I think going to a course like Bethpage Black, the people are really going to be behind a guy like JJ Spaun. His story is incredible.
"He's a hard working guy that's just building and building and building his whole career. To win the US Open at Oakmont, in my eyes, is the pinnacle of Major golf. It's as tough as you can get."
As well as predicting he'll be a fan favorite, Bradley also says Spaun can be the heartbeat of Team USA as they look to wrestle the Ryder Cup back from Europe.
"I think he's a guy that people at Bethpage will really resonate with and a guy that on our team is the heartbeat," Bradley added. "He's now the US Open champion. That's a heavy burden to bear, but he's also - that's also a great thing to have on your team.
"I'm really proud to have him on this team because it's really difficult to make your first team. To go out there the way he did this year and play in these big events this well is a testament to what a player he is."
Captain Keegan excited with 100 days to go
Bradley has continued a regular playing schedule and has been greeted by chants of "USA USA USA" wherever he has played - including at Oakmont.
There's now less than 100 days until, at age 39, he becomes the youngest American captain since Arnold Palmer at East Lake in 1963, and the excitement is building.
The New York area fans will offer up a unique atmosphere, but one that Bradley says his players, and he himself, will be ready for.
"I don't think we're going to need to do much to that crowd to get them excited. I think playing at home there's a lot of advantages," said Bradley.
"The crowd is going to expect us to do good things. That's also going to be some pressure, and New York fans will let you know if you're not doing what they hope you're doing.
"There's certain guys on our team that that's what they do. They get into the crowd. They hype the crowd up. Then there's other guys that just go about their business.
"I just want them to be who they are. They don't have to be anybody that they're not, but we certainly have some guys that are going to feed off that crowd and get them excited."
