Money Games With Michael Jordan Perfect PGA Prep For Rickie Fowler

Fowler has been struggling for form of late but has taken encouragement from "not having to hand out money to M.J."

In a bid to turn his form around, and with a little more schedule flexibility than he’s been accustomed to in previous years, Rickie Fowler has been cleaning out the pockets of some fellow high-profile members at his home course, The Grove.

And among them is three-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner, although Fowler didn’t disclose just how much he’s won nor did he “throw his [Kisner’s] partner under the bus.”

“I mean, you can ask Kis a couple days ago if I took any money,” Fowler said after carding an opening-round 71 (-1) at the PGA Championship.

“I won’t throw his partner under the bus, but I can throw Kis under the bus. Yeah, I have put some money in the pocket.”

However, the bigger scalp was that of sporting icon Michael Jordan. Giving out 10 shots, Fowler has taken solace from coming out unscathed against the six-time NBA Champion, who owns the club they play at.

“I think not having to hand out any money to M.J. has been probably the bigger wins because of how Grove sets up for him, where he’s able to press.

“He’s good. A lot of the guys in the shop, there’s side bets and stuff, typically the over/under number is 77.

“If I’m able to win the original match and lose – not have him flip the original match because of the press or multiple presses. So if I don’t lose money to him, that’s actually a win. Yes, I’ve had money go out and come in.”

The 32-year-old began the year’s second major ranked 128th in the world, but turned in an improved showing on Thursday over Kiawah Island’s brutal Ocean Course, attributing the score to a more compliant putter.

Such has been his dip that Fowler missed the Masters for the first time since 2010 and only got into the PGA because of a late invite.

